Jets CB Brandon Stephens: 'OG' Defensive Back Steps into No. 16 Spot in 2026

We’ve shown a lot of love to the defensive side of the ball through the early part of our top 25 rankings, and that will not change. In fact, the first member of the Jets’ secondary is making his debut at No. 16 in veteran cornerback Brandon Stephens.

The 28-year-old defensive back joined the Jets last offseason on a three-year, $36 million deal after spending the first four years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. Stephens’ first year with Gang Green did not go to plan, as he was part of a secondary that did not record a single interception and allowed 216.1 yards per game in 2025.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the Jets are hoping that Stephens can turn things around in Year 2 and be an impact player in a revamped cornerback room that added Nahshon Wright (free agency) and D’Angelo Ponds (rookie).

Stephens is set to start on the outside this season, likely alongside Wright, who is already looking like a steal at the price the Jets got him in free agency. With those two guys plus Ponds in the slot, there’s no reason to think this Jets’ CB room can’t be one of the better units in the NFL in 2026.

Why is Brandon Stephens so important

New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) speaks at a press conference during minicamp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the league becoming more pass-heavy and offenses becoming more spread out, teams can never have too many defensive backs on the 53-man roster.

Stephens, who is viewed as the “OG” in the cornerback room, will be tasked with showing the young cornerbacks the way, but proving to Jets fans that last year’s performance was just a blip on the radar.

Last year, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound defender posted 73 combined tackles, nine pass deflections, four tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. He also played and started in 16 games last year, so we know he's reliable in that sense, even if his coverage skills leave a lot to be desired (more on that later).

Additionally, the veteran cornerback isn’t afraid to stick his helmet into the action to make a tackle in run defense. According to Pro Football Focus, Stephens had a 75.5 run defense grade, which ranked 18th among 114 qualified cornerbacks.

On paper, the Jets might not have the most talented cornerback room compared to other teams across the league or in their own division. However, they have a nice mix of talent across the board, led by Stephens, who has the skills to have a much better year with head coach Aaron Glenn calling the plays.

Brandon Stephens’s strengths and weaknesses

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) hauls in a reception against New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stephens is a versatile and athletic defensive back who can play not only cornerback but also free safety. He played some safety early in his career with the Ravens.

That type of versatility is good to have in your back pocket in case there is a rash of injuries, but New York is banking on that group to stay healthy and force turnovers this year. Stephens also provides good length on the boundary, which is perfect, especially when you can pair him with an even taller cornerback in Wright.

And as we mentioned, Stephens’ availability is a huge strength that will go unnoticed to some, but he’s been a dependable player, starting 16 or more games in the last three years.

Now, when we talk about the veteran’s weaknesses, Stephens’ tackling, or lack thereof, can be much better, even though he had a good run defense grade. He was credited with a career-high nine missed tackles in 2025, which is unacceptable.

Therefore, if you’re Glenn or new defensive coordinator Brian Duker, you should want to see that number drop to five or fewer, which was the case in his final year with the Ravens (5). The veteran’s coverage skills can continue to improve too, as he gave up his fair share of yards and TDs in 2025.

Stephens gave up 10 receiving touchdowns and had a 134.3 passer rating allowed when targeted. Now, the way to offset that would be to come down with an interception or two, but that wasn’t in the cards for Stephens.

According to StatRankings, Stephens led Jets CBs in yards per target allowed vs. zone (9.79). But when it came to yards per target allowed vs. man, the veteran defensive back was much better at 5.88.

That being said, Stephens will need to be much better overall in 2026. If not, the fanbase will be calling for a change on the outside, whether that be Ponds or Azareye’h Thomas, who is staring at a backup role to start his second season.

What happens if Brandon Stephens gets hurt

If the Jets lose Brandon Stephens for a few games because of injury, they wouldn't be in bad shape. The next man up to replace the veteran cornerback would be Thomas, the second-year cornerback.

The former third-round pick appeared in 12 games and made five starts in 2025. However, it was cut short because of a shoulder injury that put him on injured reserve. Thomas had 22 combined tackles, seven pass deflections, and two tackles for loss.

He also held his own in coverage, posting an 83.9 passer rating when targeted and giving up one receiving touchdown. Pro Football Focus gave Thomas a 55.5 coverage grade, which is not spectacular. But one thing that readers and football fans alike should remember is that the grades should be taken with a grain of salt, no matter who the player is.

In addition to Thomas, the Jets could move Ponds to the outside, as he has the skills to play on the boundary and in the slot, despite his size. He’s a ballhawk and a competitor, two intangibles that you need to succeed at the next level.

Why we ranked Brandon Stephens here

New York Jets cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) reacts after a play against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No. 16 seemed like the best spot for Stephens, as he has a lot of room for improvement going into this upcoming season.

The Jets paid the veteran to be one of the better starting cornerbacks, and they’re hoping he can do that, playing alongside Wright and Ponds, and having a front seven that can get pressure consistently.

A CB’s best friend is a good pass rush, and the Jets have that on paper, so we should expect an improvement across the board. As we discussed throughout this story, if Stephens can clean up the missed tackles, limit the big plays, and get 1-2 interceptions, he will be higher on this list next year.

The OG has another chance to redeem himself after a disappointing 2025 season, let’s see what he does with it.