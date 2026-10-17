Jets Trade Deadline Big Board: Realistic Targets, Possible Sells, & More

At 2-3, it's still too early to determine if the Jets intend to be buyers or sellers ahead of November's NFL trade deadline. Much can change over the next month.

But as we get closer to the Nov. 10 deadline, the team's improved play could help the organization push to be more aggressive going forward. Whether that means accumulating more draft capital or acquiring proven talent is up to the outcomes of the coming games.

With that, it's time to break down players the Jets could target in a potential deadline deal, as well as those Gang Green could ship out if the bottom falls out.

Jets' trade deadline outlook as of Week 6

Here are the list of opponents the Jets will face between now and the trade deadline next month

Patriots

Dolphins

Raiders

Chiefs

A 2-2 mark would put the organization at 4-5 and well on its way to a significantly improved record from the year before. If the Jets reach that mark, then that could be the perfect sign for general manager Darren Mougey to make a move.

New York has big needs along the defensive line, including tackle, edge rusher, and even at linebacker. There should be plenty of names that fit that mold.

Realistic Jets trade targets

For whom, though? Here are some realistic targets the Jets could look at:

Moro Ojomo, DT (Eagles)

If the bottom falls out for the Eagles with so many injuries, they could look to trade away assets that they know they won't be able to retain. After extending Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter, it's clear that the Eagles see Ojomo as the odd man out.

Ojomo could see a contract similar to the one Milton Williams got from the Patriots (four years, $104 million, per Spotrac). He's an ascending young player with plenty of upside. New York may have to give up a third-round pick, but it would be worth it to help bring in a plug-and-play starter on their defensive line.

Daron Payne, DT (Commanders)

It's a similar situation with Commanders tackle Daron Payne. The former Pro Bowler could be moved if Washington continues to lose, and that could lead the Jets to bring in another veteran presence for their defensive line.

Daron Payne could provide a much-needed boost to the Jets' defensive line. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Remember, David Onyemata has been lost for most of the season after dealing with core muscle surgery. New York has missed both his veteran presence and his ability to stop the run, two things Payne could actually help with.

Given his age (29), Payne probably cost even less compared to a young player like Ojomo.

Josh Sweat, OLB (Cardinals)

It's well documented that Josh Sweat wants out of Arizona. It's also well documented that the Jets have a pass rush that needs to improve. Kinglsey Enagbare has been a solid free-agent pickup, but with Joseph Ossai injured again, that leaves a hole in the group.

Acquiring a player like Sweat would give the team a consistent pass rusher who is much better against the run than people realize.

Potential Jets trade pieces

If things fall apart for the Jets over the next month, they could also move on from some players they won't be re-signing during the offseason. Here are a couple of names to keep an eye on:

Andre Cisco, S

I've been on record saying the Jets should try everything in their power to extend Dane Belton. For Andre Cisco, though, the veteran is more expendable. New York could get him for a late-round draft selection and still have a solid safety room going into 2027.

Kingsley Enagbare, DE

Kingsley Enagbare has been a revelation early on his one-year deal with the Jets. He's up to two sacks on the year but has been impactful in every game he has played, recording 12 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Kingsley Enagbare's early success could entice the Jets to move him for a promising return. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Enagbare could be someone the team tries to get a mid-round pick for if they can't rack up a few wins over the coming weeks.

Harrison Phillips, DT

Harrison Phillips is a building block in the eyes of the Jets, but if New York is out of contention again, it may behoove the team to try to get draft capital for the defensive tackle on the open market. Remember, Phillips is a free agent after this year, so he very well may leave the team in a few months anyway.

Getting something for him, especially if the team is noncompetitive over the next few weeks, is a forward-thinking choice.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.