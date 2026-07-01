3 Jets Contracts That Will Age Poorly in 2026

With training camp now less than a month away for the New York Jets, the anticipation continues to grow ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

However, while the stock is on the rise for some players on this Jets roster, the same level of optimism does not exist for others. Although a select few in Gang Green could be in line for contract extensions, that doesn't guarantee immediate on-field results either.

Keeping that in mind, here are three Jets whose contracts will age poorly in 2026, either because they are overpaid at their position or will fail to live up to the expectations that came with their deals.

Jamien Sherwood, LB

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sherwood has spent each of his first five seasons with the Jets and signed a three-year, $45 million extension during the 2025 offseason. However, the $15 million average annual salary will either need to translate to the field or will put the franchise at a crossroads.

While Sherwood was benched during the 2025 regular season, he still amassed a team-high 154 total tackles and posted the 15th-ranked run defense grade (81.1) according to Pro Football Focus. Despite that success, Sherwood still struggled in coverage with four touchdowns allowed and has become one of the most overrated players on this roster with a lot to prove in 2026.

Statistically, Sherwood has been his best each of the last two seasons when you look at tackles and sacks. With that said, opposing quarterbacks have had a passer rating of 125.1 when targeting him, which speaks to the improvements that he must make after a disastrous 2025 season.

Some relief may be on the way with the addition of former All-Pro Demario Davis, which should take some of the load off the projected starter at middle linebacker and potentially help Sherwood get back to the version of himself that warranted the contract extension at the time.

Brandon Stephens, CB

Oct 15, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Brandon Stephens (21) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With veterans Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II gone, the 28-year-old Stephens is now the longest-tenured player in the Jets secondary and the oldest as he embraces a new role after signing a three-year, $36 million deal as the first free-agent signing of the Aaron Glenn era last season. In fact, that deal was among the largest handed out in the entire league at the position last season, per Spotrac.

While Stephens had the fourth-most tackles (73) on the roster last season, he fell short of expectations in 2025 as he failed to record a single interception on a team that had zero as a whole, and was nowhere near where you would expect a player to be after signing an extension.

There is no doubt he needs to have a bounce-back season, and if his offseason performance is any indication, that could certainly happen. Jets on SI's Nick Faria attended OTAs and noted that "Stephens played like the best defensive player on the field for New York."

Stephens ranked 18th in run defense grade (75.5) from PFF last season, but his coverage grade (63) was 56th out of 114 qualified CBs. The type of play he flashed during OTAs could definitely help change the narrative, but if the overall production does not improve alongside some additional talent in the secondary, it could be another subpar season following the new deal.

Josh Myers, Center

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 21, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Myers, the former four-year starter with the Green Bay Packers, signed a two-year, $11 million extension with the Jets back in December and returns to an offensive line that is mostly still intact from last season. Still, there are concerns that remain with the former 2021 second-round draft pick.

He allowed 28 pressures, committed seven penalties and ranked 39th in overall grade (52.9), 24th in pass blocking (62.9) and 38th in run blocking (51.7) out of 40 qualified centers from PFF. Those grades may not tell the whole story, but they do highlight the concerns that exist for a player facing a lot of pressure after his recent extension.

With an offensive shift behind Geno Smith, who is more of a pocket passer than Justin Fields was last season, this OL will likely look quite a bit different as the focus could shift more to the pass protection. That was Myers' strength last season, compared to his run blocking.

Overall, the lack of consistency coming off a contract extension raises some eyebrows and shows why he is the 24th-ranked player on our list of the top 25 Jets going into the 2026 season. He has a lot of room for improvement, but if Myers does not make many strides, he may not be around in Gang Green much longer.