Geno Smith Is Still a Huge Jets Question Mark With Preseason Next Month

As training camp quickly approaches and preseason games get set to kick off in just over a month, rosters are beginning to take shape with OTAs and mandatory minicamp in the books.

For the New York Jets, the quarterback battle has been an intriguing one throughout the offseason. They traded for Geno Smith and signed him to a one-year, $3.3 million contract, in addition to drafting Cade Klubnik in the fourth round and signing Bailey Zappe to a futures contract. 2025 undrafted free agent Brady Cook is also in the mix following a disappointing rookie season.

While the Jets' biggest weakness remains the backup QB situation, Smith returns to Gang Green after a previous stint from 2013-16 as the clear front-runner for the QB1 role. His experience and continued growth have earned him the respect of his peers at the age of 35, but he still led the league with 17 interceptions last season and presents some question marks regardless.

Geno Smith still has some issues to overcome

For starters, the Jets have had to use at least three QBs in a season on four separate occasions in the last five years, so their decision to bring someone like Smith in makes sense as they look for more stability at the position. After all, he played on a Las Vegas Raiders team last season that had one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, leading to a career-high 55 sacks and constantly keeping him under pressure.

He still managed to complete 67.4% of his throws for 3,025 yards and 19 TDs, even if the 17 picks were a major setback. With a better group around him on the Jets' offense, there is certainly a path to a brighter outlook for Smith if he can stay composed and limit the mistakes with the young talent he's playing with.

This has clearly become a "live by Geno or die by Geno" approach for the Jets with the backup unknowns and the fact that he is not going to come in and immediately turn this franchise around overnight. Smith is a solid enough QB to help them make some progress from last season, but his poor decision-making in the pocket and overall lack of explosiveness are some of his biggest flaws that the Jets cannot ignore, either.

Sure, Smith's minicamp success is the worst-case scenario for someone like Klubnik who has impressed coaches during the offseason but has also showed why he is not ready to start right now. With that said, Pro Football Focus gave Smith the 36th-ranked overall grade (60.9) out of 43 qualified QBs last season, so there is just as much concern with him as the starter even with the high praise he has received from coaches and teammates.

When you consider the turnover-prone history that Smith has, combined with the off-field drama he is involved in, the questions apply just as much to him as they do the backups. Compared to the QB situation the Jets have endured in recent years, Smith has to feel like an upgrade in the sense that he can come in, win this locker room over immediately and take on a leadership role.

That is exactly what this young group needs if it wants to make any improvements in head coach Aaron Glenn's second season. Still, this is clearly more of a short-term option as the Jets look to get their young crop of talent developed with an experienced veteran under center, one who has also dealt with numerous injuries and missed two games last season with a right shoulder injury and a high ankle sprain.

For this version of the Jets to make any progress from a 3-14 season in 2025, Smith's ability to stay healthy and limit his turnovers will be crucial. If that happens, this season could be a step in the right direction, but it all hinges on Smith staying composed and proving that he is the best fit at QB1 for 2026.