Through the course of the last two years, the New York Jets have done a good job of retaining talent when needed, and letting aging players walk.

In the case of quarterback Geno Smith, though, the Jets should really consider altering their strategy.

At 36 years old, Smith is the kind of veteran the team has historically let walk in free agency after a stellar year. In New York's mindset, it's better to let an aging player walk instead of giving a contract extension to them.

Smith is a separate case. Not only because he is playing well above expectations this season, but because of what he could represent for the future.

Jets have decision to make with Geno

Under his current deal, Smith makes just $3.3 million for the Jets. That makes his 2026 season one of the best bargains in the NFL this year.

Smith has completed 68 percent of his passes for over 2,400 yards, 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He is projected to throw for over 3,700 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions. That would be considered one of the best years for a quarterback in team history.

"I'm glad he's with us. I really am," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "I've said this from the very

beginning: I don't think that he came into this season trying to prove anything to anybody, I think he just wanted to prove to himself that he could be one of the top quarterbacks in this league, and I think he's still trying to do that."

Despite Smith's on-field success, the team has yet to win games at a convincing clip under his leadership. At 3-8, New York is set for their 11th straight losing season and 16th year without a playoff berth.

If the Jets are going to extend Smith after this season, the asking price will be far greater than just $3 million. It would be a safe bet to assume he would expect starter money that includes somewhere north of $20 million.

That would fit the Jets' cap situation. They will walk into the 2027 offseason with over $80 million in cap space. But should they retain an aging player just because he had a good year? New York was proven right to let Nick Folk and John Simpson walk in free agency last year and found more productive alternatives. They could argue the same for the quarterback position.

Of course, there are different circumstances the Jets will need to consider.

New York must extend Smith in 2027

It's safe to assume the Jets will be drafting a quarterback with one of their three first-round picks this year. Throwing an unproven on the field before they are ready, though, would be a disaster for the organization. They must allow the young quarterback to sit behind a proven veteran to learn from.

That's where Smith comes in.

New York wouldn't just be spending money on a Smith extension to be the starter next year. They would be asking him to mentor his replacement at some point later in the season. It's a fundamental difference between replacing a kicker or offensive lineman.

Sure, the Jets could let Smith walk in free agency and sign a different veteran for less like Jacoby Brissett or other bridge quarterbacks. But Smith is objectively better than any bridge that will be on the open market.

All this shows is that the team must get an extension done with Smith; not just to be competitive in 2027, but so they can have someone help the incoming rookie for the first time in decades.



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