The Jets would be foolish to not take a quarterback with at least one of their three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft. When you get a chance to bring in an impactful playmaker at the position, you can't overlook it. That's especially true after Week 11's win over Los Angeles, as New York is projected to have the fourth, fifth and 15th overall picks in the opening round, per Tankathon.

Still, it doesn't mean there aren't quarterbacks after the first round who aren't enticing to general manager Darren Mougey & Co.

It's hard to determine exactly where many of the current crop of quarterbacks will fall, since many are underclassmen who could simply return to college. That said, the Jets are in a rare situation to have enough talent on offense to entice any young QB to come out. They'll have three first-round picks in April, and while they could use one on a quarterback, they have a plethora of needs to address across the roster.

There are plenty of sneaky signal-callers who could help the Jets beyond just the first round—including these three.

1. LaNorris Sellers (South Carolina)

Sellers is going to be the most intriguing quarterback prospect from this draft if he ends up declaring. The South Carolina star has completed 62% of his passes for over 2,100 yards and 17 touchdown passes. His 6'3", 230-lb. frame also helps with his 600 yards rushing this season.

He is far from a finished product, and he will be a raw project coming out. That said, there will be many teams willing to take a flier on a raw comparison to Cam Newton if it means Sellers can become anywhere close to the former league MVP.

If the Jets are looking for a sneaky playmaker after round one, Sellers could be the high-ceiling/low-floor gamble to go after.

2. Brendan Sorsby (Cincinnati)

Remember him? Sorsby was potentially going to come out of the Supplemental Draft after being barred from playing college football due to a betting scandal while he was playing with the Cincinnati Bearcats.

On the field, Sorsby was an easy pick by many as a first-round player. Now it's hard to see him get anywhere near that, since he hasn't played on a competitive team in a full year. He has the athleticism and arm talent to be a player teams look for after the first round, especially if he lights it up at the NFL Scouting Combine.

3. Jayden Maiava (USC)

Maiava has been a very solid starter for the USC Trojans over the last two seasons. This year, the senior signal-caller has completed over 66% of his passes, thrown for 2,800 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's not the kind of athlete Sellers is, but with plenty of playing experience as a starter, he could be the kind of rookie with starting experience many NFL teams look to target.

For the Jets, things may not have worked out with the last two USC quarterbacks, but Maiava could be an exception given their current talent under center.

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