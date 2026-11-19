It is Aaron Glenn's best interest to win as many games as possible down the stretch to try and prove to New York Jets ownership he's still the right man for the job.

At 2-8, though, what is in Glenn's best interest may not be the same for the Jets' franchise.

New York has been outcoached and outplayed for a majority of their games. As things stand, their current record seats them with the fourth overall pick in the 2027 draft. That pick could get worse, or improve, depending on how the Jets play down the stretch.

What Jets fans are frustrated most by, though, is their belief that the team is talented enough to win some games in their final seven contests and knock themselves out of a top pick, and a rookie quarterback. That belief changes with starting quarterback Geno Smith's injury, though. And if the quarterback isn't healthy enough to play on Sunday, New York's draft plans might be getting a whole lot better.

Smith's injury impacts Jets' future

Glenn announced Wednesday that the ankle injury Smith suffered in last week's game against Buffalo would leave him limited in practice. How he responds to the injury could very well determine whether he plays against the Los Angeles Chargers or not.

"We'll see how the week goes," Glenn said when asked if Smith will be playing.

New York could very well be using gamesmanship by not announcing its starting QB plans. As things stand, Jets on SI have been told to expect Smith to push to play without any issues against the Chargers.

But is that best for what New York needs?

Smith has been a very competent quarterback this season. His 12 touchdowns and three interceptions are among the best touchdown-to-interception ratios the team has seen from a quarterback in years.

Could he lead the team to a victory over Los Angeles? Absolutely, especially with the Chargers at 1-8.

"That's the plan," Smith said after practice on Wednesday about whether he will play Sunday. "You obviously have to take it day-by-day, but that's the plan."

But the Smith decision is the perfect example of a team's goal being different from the staff's or locker room's. New York's players want to finally see wins on their schedule. They want to know their talents aren't being wasted.

The front office, though, has to take things where they are and understand the long-term benefits of losing out, or at least enough to secure a top pick.

That's why Smith would play beyond anything else on Sunday, even if it means potentially winning a game and hurting the team's chances at a top pick in April.

And why is absence could help the team far beyond this season.

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