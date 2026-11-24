It's not exactly a win that will change the course of the organization.

But the performance put forth by the New York Jets on Sunday in their 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers came at an important time for both their roster and coaching staff. New York ended a five-game skid and moved to 3-8.

Many numbers and stats were attributed to New York's victory. But three, in particular, stood out. Let's get to them now.

90.7

That was Geno Smith's QBR from Sunday's game. Smith went 17-for-21 passing with three touchdown passes. New York ran the ball more than they threw it, and for good reason - they dominated the line of scrimmage to the tune of 4.5 yards per carry and over 150 total rushing yards.

Smith has been incredibly efficient this season, though, to the point where New York must think long and hard about giving him an extension this offseason.

For reference, QBR is measured from 0-100. A 90.7 is considered the elite of the elite. It shows how well a team's quarterback is playing.

Smith's completion percentage of 68% is currently second in team history through their first 11 games. His 102.7 passer rating is the best, while he's thrown the fewest interceptions during that same stretch.

New York should be thrilled with Smith's performance all season. Sunday's game was the kind of efficient performance the team will want to see over the final six games as well.

6

The Jets had a lot of fun with the number six on Sunday. Their defense registered six sacks against Justin Herbert in their win. David Bailey led the way with two sacks, bringing him to 9.5 in his first 10 games.

But six also means something else.

New York has six games left this season. The Jets' coaching staff and roster must prove that head coach Aaron Glenn deserves a third season. At 3-8, the Jets can't lose out and keep their head coach. They will need to get as close to sweeping their final stretch of games as they can in order to keep Glenn around.

The number six was successful for New York's defensive line. But it also comes with a warning - there isn't much time for Glenn to show he deserves more years on the job.

0

There were a lot of zeros in New York's victory on Sunday. There were zero punts, zero turnovers, zero failed fourth-down attempts, and zero missed field goals. It's the first time the team has accomplished that string of zeros in franchise history.

We've already talked about the team's efficiency, but it's important to understand how rare Sunday's performance was. Their performance was the 6th-best for any team in a game this season, based on EPA per drive. It was also the second game this season in which they did not punt, tying the Dallas Cowboys for the most such games in NFL history.

It's a shame these numbers have come in the middle of a 3-8 season, but it's clear the offense is working with the talent on the roster. With more success, there will be some interesting decisions the team has to make moving forward.

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