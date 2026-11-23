Depending on who you ask, the New York Jets' 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers was either a nice win to end a losing streak, or the worst victory in franchise history that sank their chances of getting the top overall pick.

There is no in between.

But if you ask Jets players and coaches, the win was an important one for the team as they try to improve down the stretch to end the year.

"Happy about a number of things," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "I'm proud of the guys, they worked their ass off all week."

New York is clearly not tanking, and the players remain competitive for their head coach. Glenn wasn't the only person who spoke after the team's third win, either. Let's go through some of the most important sounds from the Jets locker room after a Week 11 victory.

Rocket rookies stand out

David Bailey's performance this season has been special. What is even more special, though, is the impact his play has had on the rest of the team. The second-overall pick recorded another two sacks and a fumble forced on Sunday. He's now up to 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles - just the third player to accomplish that feat since 2000.

But the joy Bailey plays with is what stands out the most to his teammates.

"I love him," Jets receiver Garrett Wilson said. "Every time I see him make a play I get so happy.”

New York's coaching staff remains impressed with Bailey's performance as well. It's not just as a mature player, or one that is clearly producing at a high level, but as someone who is looking to alter a game on one play.

"That's what he do," Glenn said. "We expect that from him. He's close to 10 sacks but the thing that sticks out to me is he's doing everything possible to get us the ball back. Anytime he's on the field, he gives us a chance for something big to happen."

New York's rookie class will be judged by more than just what Bailey does. But the fact the second overall pick is so good already shows this class could be a special one going forward.

Changes on offense

You may have missed it on Sunday, but Jets offensive coordinator and play-caller Frank Reich came down from the booth to the field to call plays on Sunday. It's the first time this season he did that.

Perhaps the team not punting and having their most efficient outing since 2004 is a good indicator that this could be permanent. New York controlled the line of scrimmage and continued to get the ball in the hands of their best players throughout the game.

More importantly, having Reich on the sidelines was helpful for the quarterback room.

"It was pretty good to have him down there and we'll see how it goes from there," Jets quarterback Geno Smith said.

For what it's worth, it seems like having Reich on the sidelines could be permanent.

"I've always said that I'm going to do whatever it takes for us to improve and win games," Glenn said. "I'm not afraid of trying things. I thought it would be a good idea, so who knows. He had a chance to speak with the guys and I thought it was good for us."

Offensive line dominates

New York's offensive output on Sunday was historic. Their running game led the way with 165 yards on the ground and 4.5 yards per carry. They were even better at protecting Smith - giving up just three pressures all game. Dylan Parham, Josh Myers, and Armand Membou did not give up a pressure on Sunday.

The starting five continues to get better with each game they play together. So long as the core remains, this will be a group that can dominate on Sundays for years to come. And no one was happier about the performance than Smith.

"I thought the offensive line did a tremendous job in not only the run game, but the pass game as well," Smith said.

It's worth noting that the Chargers had all three timeouts with under two minutes to play and they needed to stop the Jets rushing attack for a chance to tie the game. They simply couldn't do it, though - a sign of how good the entire offensive line was in Los Angeles.

The "Energizer Bunny"

It's been a long road for Sterling Shepard. The former second-round pick by the New York Giants was once a very serviceable starting receiver. Two injuries - a torn Achilles and ACL in back-to-back years - had derailed his career, though.

This season, Shepard has been on the Jets practice squad, but his impact on the team has remained as important as any other player on the roster. On Sunday, Shepard caught two passes for two touchdowns to help the Jets win a football game.

That alone makes Sunday something special for the veteran.

"The energizer bunny. That's who he is," Glenn said. "He has so much juice and he loves playing the game. He really does. I'm glad we have him."

Going from a league starter to a practice squad player is never easy for any veteran. But after the game, Shepard highlighted exactly why he has remained in the league - a positive attitude and a willingness to do whatever his team needs.

"This game will humble you," he said afterward. "I go out there every week and try to give our defense the best look possible."

Shepard is not going to be considered part of New York's top assets going into 2027. There's no guarantee he'll be on a roster at all either. But for one day at least, the 33-year-old got a chance to show he can still be a productive player when given a chance.

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