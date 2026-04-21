Jets NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round

It's the week of the 2026 NFLdraft, which will—hopefully—help the New York Jets take a huge step regarding their ongoing rebuild. General manager Darren Mougey currently has nine draft picks to help address the Jets' myriad of roster issues, ranging from adding another legitimate wide receiver to potentially finding a young arm to develop behind veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

The Jets can only draft whoever is available when it's their turn on the clock, but that doesn't mean there's harm in having a list of dream picks. Some prospects stick out much more from the pack than others, and New York would be foolish not to prioritize certain up-and-comers over others, especially if the chance to draft them arises.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the Jets' top targets for every round of the 2026 NFL Draft (Note: New York doesn't hold third- or sixth-round picks at the moment).

Click to jump to a round

Round 1 (No. 2, 16)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech Makai Lemon, WR, USC KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

With the No. 2 selection of the draft, it seems to be a foregone conclusion that the Jets will go with either Arvell Reese or David Bailey. New York's defense was among the NFL's worst units last season and could use the immediate impact that Reese and Bailey—who'd thrive under a defensive-minded coach like Aaron Glenn—could provide.

The Jets also hold the No. 16 selection in Round 1, and it wouldn't be shocking if they bolstered their wide receiver or cornerback rooms with that pick. Makai Lemon and KC Concepcion are the type of first-rounders who could help make Garrett Wilson's life much easier. Meanwhile, the secondary, which finished without an interception last season, would benefit from getting Mansoor Delane, who had 27 pass breakups and eight INTs throughout his four-year collegiate career.

Round 2 (No. 33, 44)

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M Caleb Banks, DT, Florida Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

Much like in the opening round, the Jets will begin Day 2 with a pair of second-rounders. Regardless of what happens in the first round, New York will need more help across the board, so it makes a ton of sense for GM Mougey to consider names on both sides of the ball.

Texas Tech disruptor Jacob Rodriguez would be a fantastic linebacker prospect to pair alongside Reese. At the same time, Colton Hood is a talented ballhawk if the Jets don't draft a CB in Round 1. Selecting Caleb Banks would help close the gaps that opposing running backs rammed through last season, and Chris Brazzell II is another option to turn the anemic WR situation around. Of course, Chase Bisontis's block abilities would also help make Breece Hall's life much easier.

Round 4 (No. 103, 140)

Miami's Carson Beck (11) throws during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL) Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

The Jets will likely make defensive line depth a priority on Day 3, making Texas Tech's Romello Height someone who stands out following a 62-pressure performance in 2025, per Pro Football Focus. Florida State's Darrell Jackson Jr.—who boasts a 6-foot-5, 315-pound frame—is another prospect who'd help improve New York's situation in the trenches.

Conversely, the Jets could also go offense-heavy in the fourth round. Baylor's Josh Cameron looks ready to be a WR3 out of the gate with potential to move up the depth chart. While Mason Taylor is the team's clear-cut No. 1 tight end, drafting Oscar Delp would help improve the Jets' pass protection while giving Smith a pass-catcher who scored on 12.9% of his collegiate receptions (nine TDs on 70 catches).

New York doesn't need to draft a quarterback this year, especially with next year's class possessing stronger arms. Still, the Jets might want to take a dart throw on someone like Carson Beck in the middle rounds, as he presents a low-risk, high-reward solution to their ongoing QB conundrum.

Round 5 (No. 179)

Offensive Lineman Beau Stephens stands for a photo during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

If the Jets want to add a serious depth piece to their offensive line, Beau Stephens should be near the top of their fifth-round big board. The interior Iowa blocker finished with the best pass block (92.5) and fifth-best run block (85.1) grades among offensive guards last season, per PFF, and hasn't allowed a sack since the 2022 campaign.

Sticking on offense, Clemson's Cade Klubnik—who's solid at throwing and running the ball—is worth considering as another QB project. There's little to lose with Day 3 risks, after all. If defense is on the Jets' mind, though, Logan Fano is an intriguing option. His pressure total increased in each year with the Utah Utes (12 to 33 to 34), and the 2025 campaign even saw him make strides as a run-stopper.

Round 7 (No. 228, 242)

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (15) tackles Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Jalen Stroman, S, Notre Dame Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

With how dire the Jets' defensive needs are, it could be in their best interest to spend their two seventh-round picks in that area. DT prospects Deven Eastern and Tim Keenan III might not be immediate starters, but they are the type of big bodies who help fill the trenches and could benefit from Glenn's tutelage. Mason Reiger, who missed all of 2024 with a knee injury, returned to action with a five-sack performance last season and could be a sleeper pick worth tracking.

Notre Dame's Jalen Stroman, who's effective against the pass and run, could help add some versatility to the secondary. If the Jets want to mix things up and address the offense to end the draft, LSU's Zavion Thomas certainly stands out after recording the third-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.28 seconds) at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Some more speed in the WR room wouldn't hurt, even if New York is still without a long-term quarterback.