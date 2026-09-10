Jets' Kicking Competition Won't End (And Fans Should Be Worried)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — It might be time to panic.

The Jets play the Titans in less than three days and still do not have a starting kicker they can confidently declare going into Sunday. Recent waiver wire pickups Blake Grupe and Jason Sanders have been competing for the job over the last two weeks.

" Those guys are going to continue to kick, continue to compete," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said on Tuesday. "And again, we'll make the right decision when that decision needs to be done."

Glenn also confirmed that he wasn't panicking about the team's lack of clarity at the position.

But if the Jets get into Sunday needing a field goal, and either Sanders or Grupe misses it, the time for panicking will be long gone. The problem New York has tried to avoid all training camp and offseason will have reared its ugly head at the worst time.

New York remains optimistic, though. Even if their competition is going on a lot longer than fans have wanted.

Jets share underwhelming kicker competition update on Thursday

Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, special teams coordinator Chris Banjo issued the same line that Glenn did just days earlier. The team is not going to address who will be starting at kicker on Sunday.

"Love the competition they are in," Banjo said. "We're looking for confidence and consistency. They are in a competition, but just the consistency aspect of what we're asking them to do."

Jason Sanders and Blake Grupe clearly have a lot to show before STC Chris Banjo is confident in either of the Jets' options. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fairness to the Jets, there could be a sense of gamesmanship going on. After all, Grupe is on the active roster, and Sanders is on the practice squad. If the veteran kicker were to "win" the competition, they would have to activate him to the 53-man roster by Saturday and cut Grupe.

If nothing happens, then the ex-Colts kicker has won the job.

Grupe had a good preseason and training camp but lost his position battle to Spencer Shrader. In three seasons, he has an 81.9% field goal percentage, which is brought down considerably by a slow start with the Saints to begin 2025. Grupe bounced back when he ended up in Indianapolis, going a perfect 11-for-11 on field goals to end the season.

"We're still learning a lot about him," Banjo said of Grupe. "He's done a good job hitting the ground running. I love how intentional he's been."

But for as good as Grupe looked last year (he went 2-for-4 in the 2026 preseason), and as clear as gamesmanship might be for the Jets, the kicking problem isn't going away. New York allowed Nick Folk to walk in free agency and has tried out at least nine kickers for the role over the last five months.

After all the good work he did as special teams coordinator last season, Banjo is being asked to handle a very difficult situation. And as the days go on, the longer the Jets refuse to name a starter at the position, the more panicked fans will be.

Especially if the game comes down to a missed extra point or a failed field goal attempt that keeps the team from winning.

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