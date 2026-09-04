Jets Confidence Meters: How I Feel About Each 2026 Draft Pick's Chances to Start in Week 1

Now that the initial 53-man roster has been constructed following Sunday's roster cuts, all eyes turn to the Week 1 opener against the Titans and to who will start for Gang Green as Year 2 begins for head coach Aaron Glenn.

While a 23-6 loss to the Giants in their preseason finale was not the most encouraging way to go into the regular season, there is still a lot to get excited about with a talented roster on paper and a lot of impactful rookies set to make their debuts.

Each Jets rookie may have a different outlook or role on this roster to begin the season, but the six who made the initial roster have a lot of upside. Below is a confidence level on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the most confident, regarding each rookie's chances of starting in Week 1.

David Bailey, LB

With his high motor and quick first step, the No. 2 overall pick out of Texas Tech was the most impactful player in training camp. For a team that struggled to create pressure last season with the second-fewest sacks (26) in the entire league, Bailey's "ferociousness" and pass-rushing skill give the Jets something they have not had in years.

Other than improving his run defense and discipline issues that were on display throughout camp, there are not many weaknesses in Bailey's game. While Kingsley Enagbare is currently listed ahead of him on the depth chart, there is certainly a scenario where Bailey lines up opposite Will McDonald IV and shows why the Jets drafted him at No. 2.

Confidence level: 9/10

Kenyon Sadiq, TE

The Jets shocked many when they selected Kenyon Sadiq as their first offensive player in the draft, but the No. 16 pick made huge strides at camp with his versatility and showed why his physicality and playmaking ability down the field make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenders.

It'll be interesting to see how rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq performs after missing a chunk of the Jets' offseason due to injury. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for him, hernia surgery and a setback in his recovery kept him sidelined for the final four weeks of practices and the preseason. Sadiq has been working out with the offense and seems to be making progress in his recovery, but with potential breakout candidate Mason Taylor at New York's disposal, expect the Jets to ease Sadiq back onto the field and limit his playing time when he is available.

Confidence level: 3/10

Omar Cooper Jr., WR

While the 30th overall pick out of Indiana may not be the No. 2 wide receiver alongside Garrett Wilson that many penciled him in to be when he was drafted, Omar Cooper Jr. is still a projected starter at the WR3 position. Cooper seemingly took a step back in the later stages of the offseason and has received some competition from Isaiah Williams, but his route-running and sure hands have made him one of the most consistent playmakers on the roster.

As someone who can play in the slot and on the outside, Cooper has the tools to fit in nicely alongside Wilson and Adonai Mitchell in the starting lineup. It is not out of the question that Williams makes one last case and challenges for the spot, but all signs point to Cooper beginning his NFL career as New York's WR3.

Confidence level: 9/10

D'Angelo Ponds, CB

Much like Sadiq, the second-round draft pick was sidelined for the majority of training camp and missed all three preseason games after suffering a strained calf in the first practice of camp. While it sounds like there is still a plan to get D'Angelo Ponds on the field, don't expect him to be the starter from the beginning.

"The plan is to get them out there as much as we can, but we have to make sure we do the right thing and make sure we don't mess up anything as far as our plan to be ready for Week 1," Glenn said, per Sports Illustrated's Nick Faria.

Ponds may be small for his position, but he makes up for it with his stellar play in man and zone coverage and his ball-hawk abilities that could prove valuable in a secondary that recorded zero interceptions last season. He certainly has starting potential, but expect Jarvis Brownlee Jr. to get the nod as he recovers from the injury.

Confidence level: 2/10

Darrell Jackson Jr., DT

Unlike the four rookies drafted before Darrell Jackson Jr., the fourth-rounder was expected to come in and be more of a rotational player the Jets could develop in Year 1. After all, they strengthened their interior defensive front by adding David Onyemata and T'Vondre Sweat alongside Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs.

Darrell Jackson Jr. could have a promising career with the Jets, but he's still too much of a work in progress to expect him to start in Week 1. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson was originally viewed as a raw nose tackle, but he has impressed throughout camp as a strong run defender and an improved pass rusher. A starting spot does not appear to be on the table anytime soon, but his size and run-stuffing ability should lead to him becoming a valuable early-down contributor when he is on the field.

Confidence level: 2/10

Cade Klubnik, QB

The rookie fourth-round pick has earned the trust of his coaching staff to serve as the backup to Geno Smith due to his poise and accuracy in the pocket. While that decision wasn't popular among the entire fan base, Cade Klubnik was the most impressive in the backup QB battle over the offseason and earned the opportunity.

That said, the only way Klubnik is the starter for Week 1 or at any point during the season depends on Smith's health and his performance on the field. Time will tell if he is deserving of QB2 duties, but for now, the starting role is off the table as he begins his NFL career.

Confidence level: 1/10

Anez Cooper, guard; VJ Payne, safety

Drafted in the sixth and seventh rounds, respectively, Anez Cooper and VJ Payne are set to begin their rookie seasons on the injured list and will be out of action for at least the first four weeks before they can be activated. Cooper suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason finale against the Giants, while Payne suffered a significant bone bruise during training camp.

Cooper showed some positive signs in the preseason before enduring some inconsistent practices, though a starting role is likely not in his immediate future, even if he does get cleared. Payne, meanwhile, has been quiet and has not looked like anything beyond a practice squad player when he is available.

Confidence level: N/A

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