Tyrod Taylor Still Has a Path Back to Jets Despite Cade Klubnik's Arrival

As everyone expected, the Jets took a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. It wasn’t Ty Simpson, Drew Allar, or Garrett Nussmeier. Instead, it was Cade Klubnik, whom the Jets moved up for in the fourth round.

With Klubnik in the fold, New York’s quarterback room is crowded. In addition to the rookie, they have Geno Smith, Brady Cook, and Bailey Zappe. The person we did not mention is Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor, 36, is currently a free agent as April wraps up. The last thing we heard about Taylor and the Jets is that the veteran is reportedly “beloved within the locker room.”

One could make the case that Taylor would be a better QB3 for the Jets than Cook and Zappe. And with his wealth of knowledge, he could help Klubnik develop, while Smith focuses on leading this offense this upcoming season.

Jets shouldn’t rule out bringing back Tyrod Taylor in mentor role

At this stage of his career, Taylor can still toss the ball around the yard and be effective on the ground, as shown last season. However, the Jets don’t need that with the additions of Smith and now Klubnik. Instead, Taylor would be better suited in a mentor role, a la Case Keenum with the Chicago Bears.

Last offseason, Keenum signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Bears to be the QB3 behind Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent. As a QB3, you don’t suit up on gamedays, which was fine for the Bears, who didn’t need Keenum to play.

If anything, they needed Keenum to be a veteran in that room and an oracle of knowledge for the two young signal callers.

That being said, there’s no reason to think Taylor couldn’t do something similar for the Jets and specifically Klubnik. Taylor has played for several clubs and knows what it takes to be ready to play at the professional level as a backup quarterback.

Backup quarterbacks always have to stay ready because you never know when your number will be called. Klubnik could be in that situation this upcoming season, especially if Smith were to get hurt or play poorly. Or the Jets could throw Taylor into the QB2 spot if they don’t feel like the rookie is ready.

Now the rookie quarterback will have his growing pains when he does play, but imagine having a guy like Taylor in his ear, showing him the ropes. After the NFL draft on Saturday, Jets general manager Darren Mougey was asked about adding another veteran QB, and didn’t completely shut down the idea.

“That landscape really hasn’t moved much,” Mougey said via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

If we take Mougey at his word, this could be good news for Taylor, who would offer more than Cook and Zappe as QB3. In fact, one could argue that Cook and Klubnik are in the same tier talent-wise, despite Cook playing in five games last season as a rookie.

Now, if the Jets were to move on from either guy for Taylor, there’s a world where they could use a spot on the practice squad for them.

However, given how stacked their 90-man roster is at certain spots following the draft, that PS spot could go to another guy. Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if the Jets ultimately bring in a veteran such as Taylor.

He has been with the Jets for the last two years and has been in the NFL for 15 years. That’s a lot of experience Klubnik could use as he tries to hone his skills.