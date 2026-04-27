Jets' Day 3 Picks Who Have Best Shot to Start a Game in 2026

The 2026 NFL Draft came and went, leaving the New York Jets' future brighter than ever. Beginning with the second overall pick, the Jets selected Texas Tech's David Bailey before further bolstering both sides of the ball throughout the seven-round event, hopefully bringing the franchise one step closer to exiting its ongoing rebuild.

While the Jets' early draft performance—which also included landing Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq and Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds—was impressive, their additions in the later rounds deserve some attention, too. Sure, rookies drafted between Rounds 4 and 7 might not be guaranteed difference-makers; however, some of New York's later picks have the potential to at least challenge for a starting role at some point next season.

Here's a look at the Jets' latest Day 3 draft picks, as well as their chances of starting a game next season.

1. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State — Round 4, Pick 103

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Opponents attacked the middle of the Jets' defensive line with ease last season. Surrendering nearly 140 rushing yards per game is far from a winning strategy in the NFL, prompting New York to make its trenches tougher to run through by drafting defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. out of Florida State.

As it stands, T'Vondre Sweat and Harrison Phillips are the Jets' starting DTs across most projected depth charts, but things could change now that Jackson is in the mix. Sweat has yet to suit up for New York, so it remains to be seen how he'll fit into defensive coordinator Brian Duker's system. At the same time, Phillips is a potential cut candidate due to his entire $7.5 million cap hit coming off the books should he be released, per Spotrac.

If either Sweat or Phillips's spot opens up, Jackson will be ready to step in. The 6-foot-5 run-stopper racked up 129 tackles throughout his career and isn't afraid to get physical, proven by his having 44 pressures in the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.

Odds of starting a game in 2026: 70%-80%

2. Anez Cooper, OG, Miami (FL) — Round 6, Pick 188

Miami offensive lineman Anez Cooper (OL15) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Much like on defense, the Jets' offensive trenches needed some love in the draft. General manager Darren Mougey took this need seriously, trading with the Seattle Seahawks to move up to the 188th overall pick to draft Miami (FL) guard Anez Cooper, sending picks No. 199 and 242 back the other way.

Uncertainties on the offensive line give the Jets a long-term strategy with Cooper, as there are still raw aspects of his game to work on.

At the same time, Cooper has a good chance to open next season as starting right guard Joe Tippmann's primary backup. Marquis Hayes is higher than the rookie on the depth chart and has been with New York since June, but he didn't play at all last season and hasn't even made his NFL debut yet despite being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. In other words, he doesn't have any clear-cut advantage when it comes to the pecking order.

Cooper will also have a path to starting if No. 1 center Josh Myers misses any time. The Jets would likely move Tippmann back to center—his natural position—if that happened, opening the door for Cooper to snag some starting snaps at right guard.

It might be a longer shot than Jackson, but Cooper will be in the mix to start a game next season if the conditions are there.

Odds of starting a game in 2026: 40%-50%

3. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson — Round 4, Pick 110

Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Clemson defeated Louisville 20-19. | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

The 2026 draft's quarterback class was far from generational, but it still included some promising arms. That includes Clemson's Cade Klubnik, whom the Jets traded up to grab seven selections after landing Jackson, sending a pair of fourth-rounders (No. 129, 140) to the Cincinnati Bengals in a deal that also landed the 199th overall pick.

Klubnik is a talented QB prospect whose stock took a hit due to injuries and a down performance marring his 2025 campaign. He'll likely need to learn a lot from offensive coordinator Frank Reich and QBs coach Bill Musgrave before he sees the field, but that doesn't rule out the possibility in Year 1—even if Aaron Glenn sounds committed to Geno Smith.

For starters, Smith's performance regressed with the Las Vegas Raiders last season. If he looks like that same quarterback come September, the Jets could be open to a change. The only problem with that, though, is that their current veteran backups are Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook, neither of whom fills fans with much confidence should they start.

As the Cleveland Browns' QBs coach last season, Musgrave likely didn't think he'd end up starting Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. History could repeat itself, this time with Gang Green, if Smith, Zappe and Cook put the Jets in a position where they feel it's necessary to take a big risk with Klubnik.

Odds of starting a game in 2026: 20%-25%

4. VJ Payne, DB, Kansas State — Round 7, Pick 228

Kansas State Wildcats safety VJ Payne (19) against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets redirected their attention back to the secondary to close out the draft, using the 228th overall pick on Kansas State defensive back VJ Payne. Even though New York acquired Minkah Fitzpatrick via trade and signed Dane Belton in free agency, the fact that only two safeties have deals beyond 2026 made it worth taking a dart throw on Payne.

Having said that, it's hard to imagine Payne starting a game in his rookie year. Not only does he have Fitzpatrick and Belton to compete with, but he will also deal with returning names like Andre Cisco and Malachi Moore. Payne also played the slot at times during his collegiate run; however, he's unlikely to leapfrog Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Jordan Clark or D'Angelo Ponds on the depth chart to get there.

Given the Jets' growing DB depth, Payne might be nothing more than a special teamer in Year 1. There's nothing wrong with that, as helping the punting and kickoff units is a valid path to becoming a key contributor on New York's roster. It just means that Payne likely won't see any meaningful defensive snaps, let alone a starting opportunity.

Odds of starting a game in 2026: 5%-10%