Jets Have Obvious Offensive Change to Make to Unlock Unit's Full Potential

Elite offenses in the NFL can adapt to the personnel they have. In 2024, the Eagles opted to become a run-first team and ended up winning the Super Bowl in the same year.

The following season, the Seahawks focused all their efforts on getting the ball to their top receiver—Jaxon Smith-Njigba—en route to a Super Bowl win. Other organizations like the 49ers and Rams have found sustained success by altering their game plan to fit the players they have.

So why haven't the Jets done that yet?

In the last three games, Gang Green has enjoyed a run-first philosophy that has brought some semblance of success. Braelon Allen has recorded 253 yards on over 4.5 yards per carry.

New York's records in those games? 1-2. The offense has failed to score more than 20 points in each game as well.

If the Jets want to find success for the remainder of the year, they will need to transition from their run-first goals into a more spread-out unit—one that is willing to shred opposing defenses through the air. The Jets have the talent to do so.

Now it's time for the coaching staff to let it go.

Jets must become a pass-first offense to success

Since he was first hired to the team, head coach Aaron Glenn has always wanted to build an offense that was predicated on running the ball. Through his first year and a half with the team, that mindset simply has not turned into wins.

Instead of committing to the run game in a losing effort, the Jets must adapt by passing the ball.

With Aaron Glenn's seat growing hotter with each passing loss, it's time for the Jets' offense to try something new. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Glenn confirmed to reporters Friday morning that wide receiver AD Mitchell would play in Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Dolphins. He joins a receiving room with Garrett Wilson, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, and Mason Taylor, all of whom found past success.

New York's passing unit has all the talent in the world to get the job done now with their final piece healthy and ready to play. As such, Glenn must put his money where his mouth is.

Any time you get a player of that magnitude to get back and be a part of what we're trying to build, it's something that we look forward to. Glenn on Mitchell's Week 7 return

One major difference from past years

Unlike in the past, the Jets actually have a quarterback who can spread the ball around.

Geno Smith has enjoyed a bounce-back season of sorts, completing 69% of his passes for over 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns. Because of Smith's strong start to the season, the Jets need to rely on him even more.

In last week's game against the Patriots, Smith threw the ball 30 times compared to 27 run plays called. This season, New York is close to a 50-50 run vs. pass call discrepancy, but that isn't conducive to what the roster has at its disposal, though.

If the Jets want to beat the Dolphins on Sunday and rack up wins down the road, they need to become a pass-first team. That's what their roster is best suited for, and boasting enough talent to put opposing defenses in a difficult spot.

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