Jets' Offense Has Improved, but One Major Concern Lingers in Week 4

Don't look now, but the Jets' offense has quickly become a feared operation across the NFL.

Gang Green ranks 13th in the league in yards thanks to a record-breaking start for quarterback Geno Smith and the 11th-ranked passing offense. New York looks like a unit—despite being plagued with injuries—that can make life miserable for opponents.

But as successful as the group has been (especially compared to last season), one major problem has emerged through the first month of the 2026 campaign: scoring with under two minutes to play in the first half and in the fourth quarter.

So far, New York has yet to score in crunch time this season. In the Jets' 31-24 loss to the Lions, that stat reared its ugly head when it mattered most. Even offensive coordinator Frank Reich knows Gang Green must be better in that area.

"We had moved the ball, we make a few first downs, but then we're kind of self-inflicted wounds, and we got to learn how to finish these drives at the end of the half in-game," Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said before practice on Thursday.

Jets OC Frank Reich has made it abundantly clear that the offense must do a better job at finishing what it starts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Jets are going to pull off an upset against the Bears in Week 4, their vow to improve in the final two minutes in the second and fourth quarters must finally bear fruit.

Jets' must walk the walk after talking the talk amid two-minute drill concerns

There's no denying the Jets have improved offensively. Despite last week's loss, the offense went back and forth against the high-powered Lions roster (despite missing several starters across the offense), certainly impressing Reich in the process.

I feel like we did go toe-to-toe with one of the better offenses in the league and exchanged blows with them to the very end. We just have to figure out how to finish to get the results we want. Frank Reich, Jets OC

But as well as the unit looked, the Jets' attack also crumbled in the final two minutes of the first half and at the end. In the first half, New York was driving for a potential game-tying field goal. Two penalties—a holding call and offensive pass interference—pushed the offense back and missed out on a scoring drive.

If the team had scored a field goal on the drive, the organization might have been in better shape to come back and win on the road. In the final two minutes of the game, Detroit called a blitz that the Jets' offensive line did not pick up. The resulting sack-fumble ended any hope of another comeback opportunity.

That can't continue, especially after Reich highlighted those concerns.

"You got to eliminate the negative plays; sacks and penalties are things that kill those drives more than anything," Reich said. "Number two, just our whole operation, just tightening that up, just tightening that up, just be better, just be better in the little details."

Going into a difficult contest against the Bears, the Jets must be better buttoned up in their no-huddle offense. Gang Green fans may blame the coaching staff for the use of timeouts, but the biggest concern is player execution.

And until that changes, the Jets' clutch gene will remain a work in progress. Hopefully, improvements are made as early as this weekend.

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