Grading Every Jets Position Group After Week 1 vs. Titans: Defense makes a strong statement

The Jets could not have asked for a much better start to the season or Year 2 for head coach Aaron Glenn in a dominant 23-10 win over former Jets HC Robert Saleh and the Titans on Sunday.

While the Jets could use some improvements on third down and cut back on their pre-snap penalties, Sunday's opener provided a lot of encouragement for a team that completely had its way with Tennessee and came out on the winning end, something it failed to do one season ago against the Steelers.

For at least one week, the Jets gave their fan base something to cheer about and showed signs of hope that this revamped roster in Gang Green can take the franchise to another level. With an impressive Week 1 opener in the books, let's hand out some grades for each unit ahead of a Week 2 meeting with the Packers.

Quarterbacks: A-

Veteran QB Geno Smith was one of the keys to the Jets beating the Titans on Sunday with second-year signal-caller Cam Ward on the other side. Smith finished the game an efficient 19-of-24 for 215 yards and led multiple scoring drives while keeping the chains moving consistently.

He was especially clutch to begin the second half by completing two passes for a combined 71 yards, including this 40-yard strike to wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Geno and Adonai Mitchell connect for a big play



NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5p8rLXItYS — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Smith was not perfect by any means, but he avoided getting sacked and did not commit a single turnover the entire game. For a QB who has historically struggled with giveaways and has accounted for 32 interceptions the last two seasons alone, that is exactly the type of play the Jets need from him if they want to make any gains on offense and take those next steps in offensive coordinator Frank Reich's scheme.

Wide receivers: B+

It was a solid Week 1 performance for the pass catchers, but one that also left some room for improvement. For starters, the game could not have started any better with an eight-play, 60-yard drive that featured a 30-yard catch from rookie Omar Cooper Jr Then there was the team-high six catches for 79 yards for the entire game from WR1 Garrett Wilson.

The Jets showed some potential down the field and got a combined 139 yards from Wilson and Mitchell, but aside from Cooper's lone reception for 30 yards, Isaiah Williams (one reception, seven yards) was the only other wideout with a catch in the game as Arian Smith was only targeted once and Tim Patrick was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury leading up to the game.

Overall, this unit lacks the overall explosiveness from start to finish and left some plays for the taking, but it was a solid opener to the season for a talented group of playmakers that appear to have the tools to make some key plays when called upon.

Tight ends: B-

The TE group receives a slightly lower grade, but not by much after a quick and impressive start to the game from rookie Kenyon Sadiq. He scored the opening TD of the game on the ground and finished with three catches for 21 yards as he immediately flashed his athleticism and showed why the Jets selected him at No. 16 overall in the draft.

Aside from Sadiq, Jeremy Ruckert had just one catch for four yards and Mason Taylor was credited with two receptions for -2 yards after nearly fumbling the ball and struggling to create a lot of separation. It was a mixed bag of results from the unit as a whole, but a strong debut for Sadiq from the opening kick.

Running backs: A+

There were some doubts regarding Breece Hall's status for the opener due to a groin injury that cost him the end of training camp. However, he showed that he was more than ready to go against the Titans with 22 carries for 102 yards and one TD, which extended the Jets' lead to 17-3 in the third quarter.

Breece Hall makes it a two-score game



NYJvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Pz36UtiMK7 — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Hall's offseason injury also opened the door for Braelon Allen to step up, and he did exactly that with 10 carries for 40 yards and showed some physicality between the tackles. Overall, the Jets controlled the time of possession on the ground and rushed for a total of 152 yards and two TDs, helping them wear down the Titans and providing a balanced attack to the offense.

Offensive line: A

From helping the run game bully its way on the ground to not allowing Smith to get sacked, the Jets were the more physical team up front. Even more impressive, the Jets completely neutralized All-Pro Jeffery Simmons and picked up every blitz the Titans threw at them.

Even going into the game, this was a group that had the advantage in the trenches to begin with as one of the best OL units on paper and one that had the upper hand against a Titans front that had concerns outside of Simmons. Besides a hold from Josh Myers that nullified a 23-yard TD run from Allen with the Jets up 17-3 in the third quarter, it was hard to find much to complain about from this group.

Defensive line: A

Much like the OL, the DL unit was simply sensational on Sunday. Many wondered how this defense would look with Glenn taking over playcalling, and it certainly delivered by holding the Titans to just 4-of-12 on third down while only allowing 2.7 yards per pass through three quarters.

New York Jets defensive end Will McDonald IV (9) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jets sacked Ward three times, an area they struggled in last season with the second-fewest in the league (26), and held the Titans to just 195 total yards. All of that was despite starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick leaving the game with a groin injury and not returning to the game, which only makes the Week 1 dominance even more impressive from the unit up front to be able to account for the absence behind them on the field.

Linebackers: A

Of the three sacks the Jets recorded in the game, two came from the linebackers on the in with Kingsley Enagbare and rookie David Bailey. For Bailey, specifically, he also had a team-high six pressures and a 23.1% pressure rate, per ESPN's Benjamin Solak.

Granted, Bailey was credited with the sack after pushing Ward out of bounds, but this group still showed the explosiveness and physicality that has been lacking in recent years. Veteran Demario Davis was also instrumental with a team-high eight tackles, keeping Ward contained and preventing Tennessee from establishing any momentum at all after an opening-drive field goal.

Secondary: B+

While the secondary did its part and was more than deserving of receiving a better grade, we will give them a little room for improvement only because of the opponent they were facing on Sunday. Again, as good as the Jets played defensively, they still did not come away with any interceptions after failing to record a single one all of last season.

Still, there was something different about this group than what has been expected of late. Even though Fitzpatrick exited with the injury, the Jets held every Titans receiver to 38 yards or less and showed signs of what they can accomplish, even if it was against a team that lacked much firepower at all.

Special teams: C+

New York Jets place kicker Jason Sanders (19) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is still an obvious concern on this Jets team after one game, it is clearly the kicking situation. It was one of the burning questions the Jets needed to answer heading into Week 1, and there is still some work to be done after Jason Sanders poorly missed a 54-yard field goal.

To be fair, Sanders did convert on three of his four attempts, so there was at least some reason to believe that some progress was made from the offseason. Aside from the kicking conundrum, punter Austin McNamara averaged a solid 46.3 yards per punt and downed two inside the 20-yard line, while Qwan'tez Stiggers recovered a Titans fumble on a kickoff return.

Coaching: B-

As good as Glenn's defense performed and the offense looked under Reich's leadership, the Week 1 win was not without some areas that could still use some improvement. After all, the Jets were only 2-of-12 on third down and committed eight penalties for 48 yards, but the end-of-half situations were on display again as well.

The Jets got the ball across midfield with a 10-3 lead in the closing seconds prior to halftime before a false start from Wilson forced a 10-second runoff and left them with six seconds on the clock. Instead of at least trying to get into field-goal range or make something out of the situation, Glenn elected to let the time expire and take the seven-point lead into the break.

Even if the chances of coming away with points in that situation were slim, it is still fair to question Glenn's decision-making in these situations after the way he handled them a season ago. There was not much to be disappointed with in a dominant Week 1 win, coaching included, but there are still some areas to improve on and learn from going forward against stiffer competition.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.