Why Omar Cooper Jr.'s Return Is Even More Crucial for the Jets' 2026 Outlook 

Although the Jets’ offense is significantly better than last year, the unit hasn’t been great. Through five games, Gang Green is tied for 27th in points (18.6) and 23rd in passing yards per game (190).

Geno Smith and Garrett Wilson have done everything they can to keep the offense afloat; however, injuries to New York’s key offensive players have held them back. Fortunately, head coach Aaron Glenn gave fans some good news on Wednesday, announcing that rookie receiver Omar Cooper Jr. will return to practice this week.

The former Indiana Hoosier sustained an ankle injury in New York’s Week 1 win over the Titans and was placed on injured reserve.

The news couldn’t come at a better time, as Gang Green is currently without Breece Hall and Adonai Mitchell, both week-to-week, while Kenyon Sadiq remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Jets' Week 5 victory over the Browns.

With Cooper nearing a return in the lineup, New York hopes he can help improve the unit's play immediately and emerge as the second option behind Wilson.

How Cooper could give the Jets’ offense a much-needed boost

The Smith-Wilson connection has been strong. Over the first five weeks, Wilson is tied for seventh in receptions with 31 and ranks 11th in receiving yards with 374.

Besides Wilson, the Jets haven’t gotten consistent production from their other pass catchers. Sadiq ranks second on the team in catches (14) and third in yards (146). However, most of the rookie tight end’s production came in Week 3 against the Lions, where he posted seven receptions for 105 yards.

Isaiah Williams ranks behind Sadiq with 11 receptions for 151 yards, although 58 of those yards came on a touchdown in Week 3’s loss to the Bears.

We’ve only seen Cooper play five snaps, but in that small sample, he proved that he can be an impact player.

In the Jets' first offensive drive of the season, Cooper caught a short pass on third-and-nine and turned it into a 30-yard gain. His 26 yards after the catch put New York inside the 10-yard line and helped set up a touchdown two plays later.

Cooper’s playmaking ability was a major reason why New York traded back into the first round to select him.

In his final collegiate season, Cooper recorded 494 yards after the catch, which ranked 16th among qualifying receivers, per Pro Football Focus. He also averaged 7.2 yards after the catch per reception, highlighting his ability to generate extra yards.

The Jets’ offense has desperately missed this playmaking ability. New York has struggled to find consistent production from the rest of its receiving corps and continues to rely on Wilson to move the ball downfield.

Mitchell ranks second on the team in receiving first downs, but his absence over the last three games has further limited Smith’s options. Cooper’s return could help fill that void. He’s already shown that he can make plays with the ball in his hands and give Smith another reliable target.

With another playmaker in the receiver corps, defenses would have to account for Cooper, which could create more opportunities for Wilson.

Getting Cooper back could be crucial for the Jets heading into this week’s matchup against the Patriots. With New England’s defense ranking 11th in passing yards allowed (212.2), the rookie’s skill set could give Gang Green an extra boost against their rival.

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