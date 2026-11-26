The Jets need to beat the Dolphins in Week 12 to keep their long-shot playoff hopes alive. Momentum from last week's much-needed win over the Chargers will likely provide a boost, but winning down south may be easier said than done if the Jets face the Dolphins without electric rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Ankle injuries have limited this year's 16th overall pick to six appearances in New York's first 11 games, and he's currently sidelined with another. Cooper missed Wednesday's practice, prompting fans to worry about his upcoming availability.

Much to their dismay, Thursday's injury report added to those concerns, as the Jets announced that Cooper was a non-participant yet again.

It's starting to look like Cooper won't be healthy enough to face the Dolphins, who he absolutely torched earlier this season. Even though they didn't pick up the win that afternoon, the Jets sure looked like winners as Cooper finished with five catches for a career-high 115 receiving yards and a touchdown.

With only days to go before the must-win AFC East showdown, it's clear the Jets have only one legitimate decision they can make this weekend.

Omar Cooper Jr. must sit vs. Dolphins even if he's 'healthy' enough to play

It's entirely possible that Cooper could feel good enough to practice on Friday and be cleared in time to face the Dolphins on Sunday. That said, even if he's healthy enough to open that door, the Jets should leave their first-year stud on the sidelines for at least another game.

After all, Gang Green's bye is coming up in Week 13, giving Cooper another seven days to heal. That means the former Indiana Hoosier will have almost a full month off between his last game (Nov. 15) and when the Jets return to action at home against the Broncos in Week 14 (Dec. 13). It makes more sense to have him return then rather than rushing him back this week, only to potentially reaggravate his ankle injury.

The Jets should know that they must play it safe with rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr., given the injury issues he's already dealt with this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dolphins may have gotten the last laugh in Week 7, but the Jets have every reason to believe they can win this weekend—even if Cooper doesn't play. Since that encounter, Miami has lost four straight games by an average margin of 8.5 points, which includes being held to nine points in two of its last three.

The Jets' passing offense hasn't been perfect, but quarterback Geno Smith has enough weapons (Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, Breece Hall, Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor, etc.) to do some real damage to the Dolphins' secondary, sans Cooper. We're talking about a Miami defense that just surrendered 310 passing yards to Buffalo last week.

Looking ahead...

The final stretch coming out of the bye week could also be a decent way to see what the Jets have in Cooper heading into Year 2.

Aside from the Cardinals, four of New York's five remaining opponents after the bye currently have records of .500 or better, offering competitive chances for Cooper to prove himself, even if the team is out of the playoff race by then.

It's also hard for fans to handle a player's absence when they're as explosive and impactful as Cooper. There will be many more seasons filled with highlight-reel plays, but only if his health is there, though. That makes it clear that, even if it isn't easy, the Jets need to do the right thing by resting Cooper for at least one more game before unleashing him to end the season.

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