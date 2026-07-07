Jets Reuniting With Former EDGE is Perfect Gamble as Offseason Slows Down

One of the biggest takeaways from the New York Jets’ offseason program is that this current iteration looks significantly better than last year’s. Specifically, at edge rusher.

With David Bailey, Joseph Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare joining Will McDonald IV, expectations are that Gang Green’s defense will be far more productive against the run and pass. Given how poorly the defense was in both areas, however, the bar isn’t particularly high.

Gang Green’s pass-rushers couldn't generate much pressure, finishing last season with the second-fewest sacks (26) and quarterback knockdowns (30). McDonald was the only member of the defense to record more than five sacks, finishing with eight, but he and the rest of the pass rush struggled to set the edge against the run.

As a result, New York allowed the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5), and McDonald received a 41.6 run-defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked 112th out of 115 qualifying edge rushers.

While the additions of Bailey, Ossai, and Enagbare should improve the position, there is still room to strengthen the depth behind them. Tyler Baron, Braiden McGregor, and Kingsley Jonathan round out the room, but neither has proven that they can be relied upon.

With training camp less than a few weeks away, Gang Green should consider a reunion with former Jet Haason Reddick, who remains unsigned.

Jets should consider reuniting with Haason Reddick

Understandably, Reddick isn’t remembered kindly by fans. The former Temple Owl was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles to New York in the 2024 offseason, and he requested a trade three months into his tenure following a contract holdout.

This dispute ultimately led Reddick to miss the entirety of training camp and the first six games of the season before agreeing to a reworked contract. By the time he returned, he was never able to find his rhythm, logging just 14 total tackles, one sack, and 20 hurries in 10 games.

After overhauling both their coaching staff and front office, the Jets decided not to bring back Reddick, who would go on to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although the 31-year-old is no longer the dominant pass-rusher he once was, he still proved to be an effective contributor last season, recording 31 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 29 hurries in 13 games, while also earning a 60.1 pass-rush grade, per PFF.

While Bailey and McDonald are projected to be New York’s top pass-rushers, the depth behind them remains unproven. Ossai and Enagbare will help generate pressure, but both players were brought in for run defense skills.

This leaves a clear need for a proven veteran behind Bailey and McDonald.

Although a potential reunion would raise some eyebrows amongst fans after a controversial tenure, New York could use Reddick. Rather than being tasked with anchoring the pass-rush, Reddick can play a valuable rotational role with the Jets’ edge rush in passing situations.

While he would primarily operate as a rotational pass rusher, he’s shown he can still contribute against the run, recording 19 stops last season, and could serve as a mentor to the younger players in the room.

With few quality free-agent pass rushers remaining, the Jets should be willing to take the gamble on Reddick. Although he may be hesitant to play in a limited role, the lack of interest among teams around the league should make New York an appealing destination for him.

Despite this, GM Darren Mougey will have to make an intriguing offer to Reddick. According to Spotrac, Reddick’s calculated market value is a one-year, $4.9 million contract, which likely represents his range.

However, if Mougey is intent on landing the nine-year veteran, a one-year, $6 million offer should get the deal done. There is very little risk in bringing him in.

If he can replicate his production from last year in fewer snaps with the Jets, it would provide their edge rush with a crucial boost. If not, Mougey and the organization can move on from him without any financial commitment.