4 Jets Entering Their Final Season in New York in 2026

New general manager Darren Mougey completely revamped the New York Jets this offseason. With the additions of Joseph Ossai, Demario Davis and Minkah Fitzpatrick plus rookies like David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. and D’Angelo Ponds in the draft, Gang Green should improve from last year’s 3-14 record.

Even so, there is little expectation for them to end their 15-season playoff drought. Despite not being viewed as a playoff-caliber team, the 2026 season could be one of the most important in recent memory. With 35 players set to hit free agency, Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn must determine which players are crucial pieces to their core and which players can be replaced.

Whether they’re headed to free agency or the team feels it’s time to move on, these four are entering their final season with the Jets.

1. Braelon Allen, RB

Although Braelon Allen is under contract until 2028, there is reason to believe that he won’t be in New York next season. When he went down with a season-ending MCL injury last year, Isaiah Davis picked up his reps and played fairly well in his absence.

Despite receiving only 43 carries, Davis recorded 236 rushing yards and one touchdown, along with 21 receptions (28 targets) for 186 receiving yards. Bree Hall signing his lucrative extension solidified his role as a three-down back, leaving Allen and Davis battling for scraps.

Allen had the backup spot the last two years, but Davis’ recent play gives him the edge. The two running backs also offer different skill sets. Allen is a physical, downhill runner who doesn’t offer much receiving upside, while Davis is the more versatile option, providing contributions on the ground and as a receiver. Davis is also an efficient runner, averaging a career 5.6 yards per carry.

If Davis can continue his productive play on the ground, Allen could become expendable. Allen is also two years younger than Davis, and teams could be more interested in the former fourth-round pick.

2. Marcelino McCrary-Ball, LB

Marcelino McCrary-Ball is a vital piece of the Jets' special teams. He was their special teams captain last season and stood out in this role, logging seven tackles and earning an 85.0 special teams grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite being a productive contributor on that end, he hasn’t proven to be a dependable player on defense. The three-year veteran has played a career 109 defensive snaps, logging just 30 total tackles and one forced fumble.

Although he played a career-high 106 defensive snaps last season, McCrary-Ball received an abysmal 46.4 overall grade, per PFF.

Even with his poor play, McCrary-Ball has an opportunity to redeem himself given the lack of quality depth at the linebacker position. He’ll need to outshine Mykal Walker, who excelled on both special teams and defense last year.

If not, it will be an easy decision to move on from the former Indiana Hoosier.

3. Eric Watts, EDGE

In Eric Watts' two-year tenure with the Jets, he’s received plenty of opportunities to carve himself a role. However, the former UConn Husky has failed to capitalize, logging only six hurries in 334 defensive snaps.

With New York unable to generate pressure (26 sacks last season), Mougey added Bailey, Ossai, and Kingsley Enagbare to improve their pass rush. These moves ultimately pushed Watts further down the depth chart and put him on the outside looking in for a roster spot.

While he should be a candidate to earn a practice squad spot, he’ll need to display progression as a pass-rusher if he’s to receive any call-ups this season.

4. Kene Nwangwu, RB

Like McCrary-Ball, Kene Nwangwu is a critical contributor to the Jets’ special teams. The five-year veteran is a tremendous kickoff returner and continued his dominance this past season, averaging 33.6 yards per return and scoring a touchdown.

Despite his success as a returner, Nwangwu isn’t utilized on offense. He appeared in just 30 snaps last season, logging only 49 rushing yards on 13 carries while being buried behind Hall, Allen and Davis in the depth chart.

Even though he’s one of the better kickoff returners, Nwangwu’s limited impact on offense makes him expendable. And with the Jets already set at running back, there isn’t much need for him on the team.

They can easily turn to Isaiah Williams to take over return duties, as he’s already displayed his capability as both a kick and punt returner.