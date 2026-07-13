Jets Should Avoid Terrion Arnold at All Costs Despite Temptation

Culture or talent? It's the old question NFL teams have been asking themselves for years.

Some organizations prefer to focus their efforts on building a team with nice guys and strong cultural fits. The belief is that "a team with better character can beat a team with better talent," as Hall of Fame head coach Dick Vermeil said.

But as the NFL has gotten faster, bigger, and simply better in recent years, talent has become increasingly important.

That's something the New York Jets have learned over the last several years. As "good" a locker room as they have had in recent years, the team has failed to finish over .500 in the last decade. Does that mean the team should ignore some high-character players in favor of people who perform with an edge?

As that question may be complex, the team is certainly extending the limits to players with an edge, such as former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

On Friday, ESPN's Xuan Thai reported that Arnold's agent, Nicole Lynn, testified in a court hearing that four teams reached out, one being the New York Jets, "within 24 hours" after the Detroit Lions released him.

Jets kicking the tires on ex-Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Gang Green is reportedly doing its due diligence, considering Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was Arnold's former defensive coordinator in Detroit.

There's a very clear red flag, though.

Arnold was released by the Lions not because of his performance. The former Alabama cornerback was arrested on June 24 and charged with four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. It's due to an incident in February where Arnold allegedly was involved in the kidnapping and assault of three men. If convicted, the once top cornerback prospect could receive life in prison.

As in any court case, though, Arnold could be found not guilty and try to get back with an NFL team.

Even if that happens, though, the Jets should stay away. The reason? Both talent and culture.

For Arnold, as much as he was celebrated coming out of college, his NFL journey on the field has been anything but smooth. He has just one interception in 22 games. Arnold also had a rough year in 2025, with Pro Football Focus grading him as the 97th-best cornerback out of 114 players.

If the Jets were going to take a flier on a young cornerback, bringing a player in with better production and tape would be the smarter move.

Then there's the culture fit. If Arnold's talent and production were strong, the Jets could conceivably move forward with the belief that their coaching staff would withstand the concerns. The fact that he hasn't matched either the talent or the production means the Jets would essentially be bringing in a mediocre player with major baggage to a team in need of leaders.

Not exactly the right move to make for a team who believes they are ascending.

New York has improved their secondary over the course of the offseason. Nahshon Wright and Minkah Fitzpatrick were immediate upgrades over last year's group. The Jets don't have to roll the dice on a player dealing with significant legal issues.

And at the very least, they shouldn't be going out of their way to consider a player like Arnold, who hasn't shown a strong ability to match his prior draft status. New York would be better off sticking with what they have at cornerback.