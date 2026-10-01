Jets Should Still Feel Confident in RB Room's Outlook Despite Breece Hall Injury

Injuries may happen in the NFL, but the Jets are walking into Week 4 severely outmanned.

Earlier this week, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn declared wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, left guard Dylan Parham, and running back Breece Hall were all considered "week-to-week" with a myriad of injuries. In Hall's case, a thigh injury suffered in the team's Week 3 loss to the Lions could keep him out for the next few weeks.

New York could opt to sign a veteran running back on the open market to improve the room, but there's a reason why the team should feel content moving on without Hall.

And it has to do with the Jets' current backups: Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.

"When you have two good running backs like we have and then you've got the other skill players that we have, it's only one ball," Glenn said on Wednesday. "I've always said with those three guys, I'm good with any of them, and they'll go out there and make plays for us."

The Jets have always wanted to run a "by-committee" approach to their running back room since Glenn was hired. They'll get the chance to prove that decision was worth it when they take on the Bears on Sunday.

Jets RB room can survive a potential Breece Hall absence

Compared to other running back rooms in the sport, the Jets don't exactly inspire a ton of confidence on paper. So far this season, Allen has averaged just 3.2 yards per carry on 19 touches. Davis, meanwhile, hasn't seen a touch all year. That's expected to change on Sunday, according to Gang Green's head coach.

"(Isaiah will) just have a larger role when it comes to the offense," Glenn said.

Isaiah Davis is expected to play a bigger role in the Jets' offense for as long as Breece Hall remains out. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026 season, Davis was one of the more efficient runners for the Jets. The former South Dakota State product has averaged 5.6 yards per carry across two seasons. He's also been someone who can make plays in the passing attack, hauling in 30 catches for 261 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Add in Allen's power running (and the fact that he has two career starts under his belt), and the Jets should be able to stick to their ground game against the Bears despite missing their star RB. Quarterback Geno Smith is already feeling confident in the Davis-Allen tandem's outlook.

Very confident in those guys. They've shown all along that they prepare well, they're playmakers with the ball in their hands, and looking forward to those guys going out there and executing their jobs and all of us going out there playing together. Geno Smith, Jets QB

Much of the Jets' running game will be determined by their offensive line. Without Parham, the O-line will be tested more than it has been over the last few weeks. If the Jets' offensive line holds up, it will be up to Allen and Davis to carry the load.

Going into Week 4, the Jets own the seventh-worst-graded rushing attack on Pro Football Focus. They're averaging 92.3 rushing yards per game (26th) and 3.3 yards per carry (30th). It's a drop-off from finishing 10th-best last season, but injuries have played a role—as they always do in the NFL.

With the Jets' "next man up" mentality, they may be able to withstand Hall's absence for a few games. After all, the Bears are surrendering the 12th-most rushing yards per game, which opens the door for Gang Green to have success on the ground this weekend.

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