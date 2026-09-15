Jets Sign Sterling Shepard to Practice Squad: What It Means for Their Week 2 WR Outlook

Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season is here as the Jets prepare for a home clash with the Packers in just a few short days. Head coach Aaron Glenn will need all hands on deck to keep building momentum and beat a Green Bay squad that is desperate to turn things around after dropping its season-opener. That said, Gang Green's job will be a bit tougher after the early injury news to begin the week.

Along with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) set to miss a few weeks, rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is expected to be week-to-week with an ankle injury. Given the Jets' lack of reliable wideouts beyond the top names of the depth chart, no one would fault glenn and general manager Darren Mougey from looking for reinforcements.

And that's exactly what they did. On Tuesday afternoon, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Jets worked out multiple wide receivers, which eventually led to their signing of Sterling Shepard to the practice squad. Garafolo added that former Super Bowl-winning WR JuJu Smith-Schuster was among the other names brought in for a tryout.

With Omar Cooper Jr. injured, the #Jets brought in a few receivers for a workout today, including JuJu Smith-Schuster. Shepard lands the gig. https://t.co/BZqH0iPsrv — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 15, 2026

A familiar face in the New Jersey area due to his time with the Giants, Shepard certainly brings experience and familiarity to the table. Here's what his joining the taxi squad could mean for the Jets' WR plans against the Packers in Week 2.

Don't be surprised if Jets turn to Sterling Sherpard vs. Packers in Week 2

Even though the WR room has faced an early hiccup, the Jets' wideout situation isn't nearly as dire as last year. Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell looked as good as any one-two punch around the NFL in Week 1, combining for nine catches and 139 receiving yards against the Titans.

Cooper had a huge 30-yard catch before he was knocked out of the game, but that was all New York had to write home about when it came to its wide receivers.

Isaiah Williams only had one catch for seven yards

Arian Smith dropped his only target

Even the tight ends only combined for 23 yards on six catches

With Tim Patrick still sidelined, the Jets clearly wanted another available veteran voice in the mix. Malik McClain and Jamaal Pritchett are already on the Jets' practice squad, but both are unknown commodities compared to Shepard, who boasts 117 regular-season games (81 starts) under his belt, along with a 443-4,800-25 stat line.

Although his personal-best performances are behind him, Shepard can still make an impact. The former Giant turned 39 receptions into 371 yards and a touchdown in 13 games with the Buccaneers last season, even starting twice. He also recorded 18 first downs—his most of the last four seasons—while his 2.5% drop rate was the lowest of his now-11-year career, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sterling Shepard isn't as young as he once was, but he can still help the Jets at the age of 33. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After hitting free agency in the offseason, Shepard most recently spent the preseason with the Texans. He only played one exhibition game, catching both of his targets for seven yards, before Houston released him before the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 30. It wasn't exactly a needle-moving performance, but one preseason game isn't enough to erase the fact that Sterling was still a solid depth hand in Tampa last season.

Depending on how practice goes this week, Shepard could be in line to be promoted to the Jets' game-day roster on Sunday. He played the third-most slot snaps (187) for the Buccaneers last season, according to PFF, suggesting he can help out New York should Glenn and offensive coordinator Frank Reich want another experienced contributor in the middle of the field.

Looking ahead

Assuming that Shepard does get the nod this weekend, the Jets' Week 2 WR depth chart could look something like:

WR1: Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson WR2: Adonai Mitchell

Adonai Mitchell WR3: Isaiah Williams

Isaiah Williams WR4: Sterling Shepard

Sterling Shepard WR5: Arian Smith

Despite the lopsided loss, the Packers didn't surrender much to the Vikings' WR room outside of Justin Jefferson. With that in mind, the Jets might want to promote another wideout to the active roster, unless they're completely confident in the above combination.

Either way, adding Shepard to the mix was a necessary move that helps strengthen a Jets WR room that needs all the help it can get.

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