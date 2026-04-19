Jets' Top WR Hopes Take Another Hit After New Draft Order Shakeup

The Jets are one of the teams with the clearest need at WR entering Thursday's draft. However, New York has been facing the possibility that the top options at the position are off the board when it's back on the clock at No. 16.

Unfortunately, the odds of that happening increased over the weekend, as the Bengals sent the No. 10 overall pick to the Giants for Dexter Lawrence. This now places a similarly WR-needy team in the Jets' way, while swapping out a franchise in Cincinnati that could've helped push one of the most sought after pass catchers down closer to NY's range.

Now, New York is left with a decision to make if it wants to come away with one of the best WR prospects from the 2026 class.

Bengals-Giants trade gives Jets given even more reason to explore trade up in 2026 draft if WR is the target

Assuming the Jets go pass rusher with the No. 2 selection, receiver is then the next biggest hole to address.

This offense needs another true WR threat to take some attention away from Garrett Wilson and also punish opponents when Wilson is heavily covered. Adonai Mitchell showcased some promise after his trade, though a legit WR2 would push this unit closer to actually being competent for an NFL squad.

USC's Makai Lemon, a slot receiver who excels at getting himself open with strong route-running and is a QB's favorite thanks to his strong hands, could fit the bill in this draft. There's also the alluring Jordan Tyson, who possesses the premium combo of speed and size (6-foot-2) that could make him a star at the next level. Meanwhile, Ohio State's Carnell Tate is the prototypical big-bodied downfield threat who excels with contested pitches (a la George Pickens) that would elevate an offense.

Though this draft is considered deeper in terms of talent, this trio is being viewed as the higher end of the offerings. That puts them at a premium, which already made one falling to No. 16 a long shot for NY.

That's not even to mention the teams in the WR hunt prior to the Giants ending up at 10. The Browns (No. 6) are a strong possibility to nab the draft's first wideout. If it's not Cleveland, it could easily be the Commanders who are up right after.

The Saints at No. 8 and Chiefs at No. 9 are also massive threats to be in the WR market, with New Orleans needing a running mate for Chris Olave and Kansas City's current receiver crop proving to be flawed.

Miami (No. 11), Baltimore (No. 14) and Tampa Bay (No. 15) all are potential landing spots for a pass catcher, too. The Dolphins (Jaylen Waddle, Tyreek Hill) and Bucs (MIke Evans) both saw massive departures of talent at the position this offseason, while the Ravens are another franchise without a legitimate WR2.

Now the Giants are in the mix at 10 as well. They suddenly have the luxury of not having to reach for a pass catcher at No. 5, allowing them to scoop up a top defensive prospect first and then look at WR soon after. Their current room is one of the most malleable in the league, with Malik Nabers coming off a torn ACL and two vets (Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney) who don't pose any real problems for a talented rookie.

If New York wants one of Lemon, Tyson or Tate, a trade up from 16 now appears to be the only way of ensuring it has a chance. Luckily, those same teams mentioned above are all likely open to that possibility considering how wide-ranging evaluations seem to be in this class.

Though the Jets would probably keep their 2027 stash off the table, owning a pair of second-round picks (31 and 44), plus a top pick in the fourth (103) and compensatory selections (140, 179) gives New York some trade ammo to explore a move up.

Otherwise, GM Darren Mougey is looking at possibly settling at No. 16 for one of the lesser hyped WRs. Indiana's Omar Cooper is one that's been linked to the Jets as a fit given their spot in the order and need, but he's also the type of riskier bet (questions about route running, production after just one strong season) they'd be forced to make if they wait at WR.

The Jets could be backed into the ugly corner of taking a guy earlier than they'd like if there's a run on receivers in the first round and they stay at 16. But if they move up, they could give themselves likely several options to choose from, and come away with a better chance of hitting on a WR pick, which has been a struggle for the franchise in recent drafts.