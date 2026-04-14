Jets' Stash of Future Draft Picks Looking Even Better After Latest Rumors

Despite the way the 2025 season went, the New York Jets still have reasons to be excited about their future. That begins with this year's draft, where New York selects No. 2 overall, then eight more times again, including No. 16 and twice in the second round.

But looking ahead to next year is where things get really interesting. Not only is it very possible that Aaron Glenn's team ends up with another top-10 pick, but they have two additional first-rounders in 2027 via the Colts and Cowboys, thanks to the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades.

And now, making those moves with an eye toward 2027 has already appeared to reward Gang Green. National NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that teams looking to trade down in this year's draft are facing a major hurdle as there's a "lack of interest from teams in moving high 2027 picks," and it's an issue these franchises "believe will persist" through the event.

Jets suddenly own coveted draft capital as trades stall before 2026 event

It's been widely publicized that the 2026 draft class isn't an all-timer. With just one big-time QB prospect (Fernando Mendoza) up for grabs, it's certainly thrown a damper on the event, with the Jets and other franchises desperate for a franchise starter under center.

But to hear that there's not even enough bona fide talent in the top 10 to make teams want to move up shows how dire things really are with the draft just one week away. It's also noteworthy that teams seem to agree on clinging to their 2027 ammo, even with there being a year of uncertainty before that event.

As a result, this buzz puts New York in an attractive position with its draft assets seemingly going up in value. They may have suspected that loading up on 2027 selections was a wise investment, yet already getting confirmation on that front allows them to fully explore all options.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

First and foremost, the Jets can use all three picks to nab premier talent.

Next year is absolutely the one for any team in need of a QB, with Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, and Trinidad Chambliss just a sampling of the top-end options. That's not even to mention the wide receiver position, which is loaded with Jeremiah Smith, Cam Coleman, and Ryan Williams.

Meanwhile, EDGE Colin Simmons could be the NFL's next star pass-rusher, while defensive tackle David Stone could end up as the linchpin in the trenches for years to come. Then there's CBs Leonard Moore and Chris Pearl, who may transform a team's secondary.

That's just a taste of the buzziest names right now, and there are building blocks on both sides of the ball. It's shaping up to be the kind of draft that ends up shaping the entire league over the next couple of years. For New York to have three guaranteed swings on this type of draft board, the franchise is looking to fast-track itself back to playoff contention.

And that's without even knowing where these picks even land, just given the sheer amount of quality talent expected to be available in 2027. There's a real scenario where the Jets control multiple selections in the top half of the first round, which only increases their chances of getting a future All-Pro or multiple stars.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett stretches before a game. | Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, New York now has even more alluring trade chips with this capital, considering the premium teams are already putting on 2027 selections.

That is another way for the Jets to speed up their rebuild by bringing in a star who could be the centerpiece of their plans for years to come. They'd be able to get someone firmly established as a top talent, avoiding the risk with a rookie unknown who could quickly become a bust.

The trade market has only gotten more active in the past decade, making it a viable way to build a contender. Just look at this offseason, where veterans like David Montgomery, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Michael Pittman Jr., Osa Odighizuwa, and Trent McDuffie have all been dealt.

Two of those players (Waddle and McDuffie) went for 2026 firsts. Meanwhile, Maxx Crosby was going to fetch the Raiders 2026 and 2027 first-round picks before his deal was called off.

That doesn't even include potential guys who could be on the move still, such as AJ Brown, Myles Garrett, Dexter Lawrence, and Budda Baker. And there'll be several more high-profile names who hit the block between now and the 2027 offseason.

With 2027 picks being seen as more valuable, that raises the level of player New York could acquire for one of their selections, let alone if they packaged multiple of them.

With nearly 10% of the 2027 first round in their control, and this class already being pre-planned around as the 2026 events near, the Jets are clearly a serious power broker who could shake up the league with however they divvy up their cache.