Jets Training Camp Preview By Position: QB Room Upgraded But Uncertain

The New York Jets' second training camp of the Aaron Glenn era in Florham Park is rapidly approaching, with rookies reporting on July 25 and veterans on July 28.

There will be a lot to be excited about in 2026. A strong offseason has brought forth an infusion of talent. With that comes heightened expectations for an organization that finished with just three wins last year.

Over the next few days, we'll be previewing the Jets roster by position going into camp: breaking down the depth chart for each role, and answering some of the biggest questions the team needs answers to.

Today, we start with the quarterback position. Let's break it down.

Quarterback Depth Chart

Starter: Geno Smith

Geno Smith QB2: Bailey Zappe/Cade Klubnik/Brady Cook

With a genuine three-way competition among the reserves, there is truly only one spot set on the depth chart. The competition is open enough that it's hard to truly list any of the backups ahead of each other in the QB2 spot.

Who will be QB2?

The battle between the veteran in Zappe, former undrafted free agent in Brady Cook and fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik will be the biggest focus for the Jets throughout August.

It's something of a good problem to have. At the very least, they don't have to worry about their starting quarterback this season. They do, however, have to be wary. Over the last five years, they have had three different quarterbacks start games in four seasons. They need to make sure they have a competent backup behind Smith in case something happens.

And Glenn isn't openly touting any one player being in the lead for that role.

"(There is an) Open competition for backup," Glenn said during OTAs. "Geno is our 1, and Bailey is our 2, but those things can change as we go through practices."

Things could certainly change. New York is allowing for that change as well.

Can Geno Smith limit turnovers while turning offense around?

Smith may be the unquestioned leader in the quarterback room, and on offense, but the former second-round pick has plenty of issues of his own to fix. He has thrown 32 combined interceptions in the last two years for Seattle and Las Vegas. That's the most of any quarterback during that span.

If the Jets are going to be successful this season, Smith will need to be aggressive. But he'll also need to be smart. While the talent has improved, the team simply won't be good enough to win games if their quarterback is turning the ball over twice a game.

The Jets are prepared for that focus as well.

"I always feel like you can learn more from when you stub your toe than your triumph, and he's learned a lot which we're really going to count on his knowledge of the last couple years of making some mistakes and taking those lessons forward and applying them in a Jets uniform," Jets quarterback coach Bill Musgrave said.

If the Jets want to compete this season, they'll need their locker room leader at QB to not turn the ball over. Training camp will be a good indicator to see if that will end up being the case going into the season.

When, if ever, will a veteran QB be added?

The Jets should not panic if any of their backup quarterbacks on the roster are able to prove themselves. There will be other options on the open market as August rolls on.

The big question, though, is how long the team will be willing to wait for the players on the roster to prove themselves. If Andy Dalton is released in Philadelphia, for example, would the Jets pounce on the former Pro Bowl veteran in the middle of the preseason? What if he's cut right before the start of the regular season?

Timing will be important for New York here. And when they make a move (if they make one at all) could hint at an answer.

Player to watch: Bailey Zappe

The Jets would really like for one of their three backup quarterbacks to prove themselves throughout training camp. If one of them proves their worthiness, then the team won't have to spend added cash or draft capital to acquire another veteran.

New York won't force Klubnik to play right away. It won't need him to, either, with Smith leading the charge. But having him as the immediate backup can be risky as well. That's why the Jets will be hoping Zappe can take a major step over the next few months.

If Zappe can stabilize the backup QB room, it eases pressure off of Klubnik and gives the team a backup with starting experience.

Gang Green will have an open competition for their backup role. But they should be hoping Zappe wins the job: everything else becomes easier if that is the case.