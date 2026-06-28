Jets' Backup QB Questions Will Be Answered Later than Expected

The New York Jets may already know who their starting quarterback is going to be, but their backup role remains up for grabs.

Between veteran signal-caller Bailey Zappe, former undrafted free agent Brady Cook, and fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik, the Jets are more than comfortable waiting to see which of the three earns the job in training camp.

Fans aren't as patient, though. Some want clear answers to each roster spot heading into July.

There's a reason for the Jets' madness, though. And it has nothing to do with their current quarterback room.



Instead, it has everything to do with another team that the organization is quite familiar with.

Jets should have backup QB options available to them

New York is hoping that one of their three current backups does enough to earn the QB2 job behind Geno Smith. They just aren't going to be overwhelmed if none of the current options steps up.

That's because several other backup quarterback battles are going on across the league. The Jets could wait to see which signal-callers get released around the league before pouncing on a proven veteran.

Case in point: the Philadelphia Eagles.

After struggling in the final game of the year, Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee is competing with veteran journeyman Andy Dalton. The former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback reportedly struggled throughout the offseason program as Philadelphia continued to install its new offensive scheme.

With a fifth-round rookie in Cole Payton also in tow, the Eagles will not keep both Dalton and McKee. One of them will either be traded or cut at the end of training camp.

The good news for the Jets is that whoever ends up being the answer for Philly could very well be the backup for them. But that requires patience from the fanbase, likely until the very last week before the regular season starts. It's a plan that may not show out right away, but will end up being the best course of action for Gang Green going forward.

Philadelphia isn't the only team going through that either. The Pittsburgh Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard competing for their own QB2 job behind Aaron Rodgers, with Drew Allar brought in as the developmental prospect. Also, how about the Tennessee Titans with Mitch Trubisky and Will Levis?

The Titans and Steelers are in the same boat as the Jets, keeping at least four quarterbacks on their 90-man rosters.

Needless to say, many teams are allowing for camp battles to determine their backup quarterback room. The Jets are one of those teams.

But instead of panicking if none of the players on their current depth chart step up to prove their worthiness, fans should remember that the Jets are going through a similar situation that other teams are dealing with, too.

And they could very well make out like bandits if any quality backup ends up on the open market after cutdown day at the end of preseason in August. Last summer, we saw two QBs traded (Kenny Pickett and Sam Howell) ahead of the regular season in exchange for Day 3 draft capital.

It will eventually happen for the Jets. It's just a matter of being patient enough to wait.