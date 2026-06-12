VJ Payne Shouldn't Be Overlooked Despite Lack of Buzz at Jets OTAs

The New York Jets officially finished OTAs on Thursday at Florham Park and will now turn their attention to mandatory minicamp, which begins on Tuesday, June 16.

For three more days this month, players on the bubble and rookies will have a chance to make one last impression on the coaches before leaving the practice facility for a few weeks and coming back for training camp in July.

Rookie safety VJ Payne is one of those players who will be trying to stand out at minicamp next week after being relatively quiet at OTAs. There was a lot of buzz among fans surrounding the former Kansas State safety after the Jets got him in the seventh round.

Based on his production at Kansas St and athletic profile, there was a belief that he should’ve been selected higher on Day 3 of the draft and not have had to wait until the seventh round.

However, for the Jets, it was a win, as they added a versatile safety who could push for a spot on the 53-man roster. But as we look ahead to mandatory minicamp, Payne will have his work cut out for him.

VJ Payne needs to do whatever it takes to get on Aaron Glenn’s radar

Much of the conversation coming out of OTAs regarding the secondary has been about the improved cornerback room, how former All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick could be utilized under head coach Aaron Glenn, and Andre Cisco going from a guy possibly fighting for his job to someone who could play considerable snaps in his second year with the club.

When you factor those two things in at safety, plus the addition of Dane Belton and Malachi Moore going into his second year, it’s not a great spot for Payne to be in.

In fact, Jets on SI’s Nick Faria has Payne not making the 53-man roster in his latest roster projection after OTAs and mentioned that the rookie safety could be destined for the practice squad to make room for other positions of need

That’s not the worst plan for Payne, as he’d receive more time to develop and hone his skills. But it opens the possibility that the Jets could lose him as opposing teams could steal the rookie safety from their practice squad.

That said, for Payne to force the Jets’ hands and to get on Glenn’s radar, he needs to show that he can be a good special teams player on kick and punt coverage. We’ve seen guys like Arian Smith and Qwan’tez Stiggers carve out a role for themselves as gunners.

There’s no reason to think that with the 4.4 40-yard dash speed he showcased in the NFL Scouting Combine, Payne can’t be a factor on special teams.

And then, when you look at what he brings to the table on defense, the former Kansas State defensive back can play in the slot, in the box, and as a split safety. That’s a nice chess piece worth having, especially in a league that’s becoming more pass-happy and more spread out on offense.

However, Payne must show that he can do those at a high level in minicamp, training camp, and then the preseason. If the seventh-round pick can successfully get over those hurdles, then he will make things quite interesting a couple of months from now.