There will be no need to discuss who will be New York Jets' team MVP this season. That award has been won by one of the most productive rookies we have ever seen.

David Bailey's performance this season has been transcendent—worthy of a player who was taken with the second overall pick in the 2026 draft. The edge rusher has 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles—a first in league history for a rookie in his first 10 games.

"We expect that from him," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said after the team's win over the Los Angeles Chargers. "I think he’s close to 10 sacks right now. The thing that’s really sticking

out to me is the fact that he’s doing everything he can to get the ball back to the offense."

Bailey continues to make his mark on the Jets in his first season. But it's his improvement across his total game that is helping him exceed expectations at this point as well.

Judging Bailey's rookie year in totality

When the Jets made the decision to draft Bailey over linebacker Arvell Reese, they did so knowing Bailey was a more productive pass rusher. That has shown up in droves this season, and on Sunday, the Texas Tech product recorded another two sacks in the team's 27-24 win.

The six forced fumbles this season, though, are a wrinkle to his game that shows he's more interested in helping the team win than personal glory.

His impact in run defense has improved greatly as well.

Bailey is not a finished product when defending the run. The Jets knew that going into this season. But his play has improved. He currently ranks fourth in run stops with 20, which highlights his high motor to chase down runners. The tape also shows he is setting the edge a lot better and attacking blockers physically.

And as a teammate, Bailey's impact continues to be felt far beyond anything he's done on the field.

"I love him, bro,” Jets receiver Garrett Wilson said. “Every time I watch him make a play, I get so happy and excited because he’s a guy who doesn’t really get excited or happy for himself. He’s a baller, and I can’t wait to watch him keep growing."

The Jets know what Bailey can do as a pass rusher. He's currently five sacks away from the rookie sack record, and four forced fumbles away from the single-season record. What they've seen in his run defense and his high motor leads them to believe he can be even better than he already is.

And for a player that is seemingly on his way to winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Bailey is set to be one of the top players on the Jets' roster for years to come.

"He still has a way to go, he really does, and I think he would tell you that, too," Glenn said. "I just look forward to him on a weekly basis of how he continues to progress and get better."

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