Kenyon Sadiq Needs to Be Jets' X-Factor to Help Upset the Bills in Week 10

Following a quiet trade deadline that only saw the Jets trade safety Andre Cisco to the Lions and keep the rest of their roster intact, it is time for Gang Green to turn its attention to the second half of the season and make some improvements on the field after a 2-7 start.

Despite the lack of movement ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, it was not entirely bad, as the doors opened for some on the roster amid the missed opportunities. Still, that does not account for the poor coaching that has been the prevailing theme each week and the lack of execution on the field over the course of a full game.

As the Jets take a four-game losing streak into Sunday's home tilt against the 7-1 Bills at MetLife Stadium, head coach Aaron Glenn's 0-8 record against divisional opponents will once again be a talking point. That said, any chance the Jets have of competing in this game and having a shot to pull off the upset could reside on the shoulders of rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

While Sadiq has struggled to receive a consistent amount of targets each week since his breakout Week 3 performance when he went off for seven catches, 105 yards and a TD against the Lions, he is coming off his best game since then in the Week 9 loss to the Chiefs when he came down with four receptions for 49 yards.

That is nowhere near the level of performance expected of the talented and athletic TE, but it is important for him to keep his foot on the gas to help the Jets beat the Bills and pull off the stunner.

Kenyon Sadiq must remain a focal point of the offense against Bills

Granted, the Jets were without WR1 Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Adonai Mitchell had zero catches on seven targets against the Chiefs, so the pass game was essentially nonexistent in the Week 9 loss. That said, Sadiq stepped up when nobody else did, aside from rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (eight catches, 58 yards), and showed that he has still not lost a step amid a crowded receiving room.

There is no denying the freakish athleticism that the No. 16 pick out of Oregon brings to this team and the fact that he was the first offensive player the Jets drafted back in April. If anything, his inconsistent lack of usage has more to do with the coaching staff's lack of creativity in distributing the ball to him and getting each of their playmakers involved each week.

Despite that, Sadiq still has 21 catches (on 31 targets) for 235 yards and one receiving TD, plus a three-yard TD run in the season opener that showcased his versatility in both the pass game and as a physical runner. Simply put, he has shown some bright spots as part of a talented 2026 draft class and his numbers should be even greater if more opportunities were coming his way.

At the same time, Sadiq has to cut back on his penalties. He was called for a false start in Chiefs' territory on the opening drive of last Sunday's game and was flagged for a facemask penalty on a second-and-five with 53 seconds left in the first half, which negated a seven-yard run from Breece Hall and ultimately led to a missed 53-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders.

There are still some growing pains and areas that need to be corrected for the immensely talented TE, but he appeared to get back on track against the Chiefs and showed why he could be key to the team's success going forward when he is more involved and the mistakes are limited.

Kenyon Sadiq could have a favorable opportunity against struggling Bills defense

While a lot of the attention on the Bills has been on their league-leading scoring offense (32 ppg) and the MVP-caliber play from QB Josh Allen, the Buffalo defense ranks in the bottom half of the league in points allowed and gives up the fourth-most passing yards per game (238.8 ypg).

Furthermore, the Bills are allowing the sixth-most yards to TEs and 11.2 yards per catch to the position this season, so this could be an opportunity to capitalize on for a player who is plenty capable of taking advantage. Although Pro Football Focus only gives him the 27th-ranked overall grade (64.3) out of 37 qualified TEs, he has been efficient in picking up yards after the catch and could make the Bills' secondary pay on Sunday.

In Buffalo's last road game, the Bills' secondary allowed a combined 11 catches for 165 receiving yards to Raiders TEs Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. Perhaps Sadiq and Mason Taylor could have similar success.

While the recently acquired Amani Hooker, who is tied for the league lead in interceptions (five), could give the Bills a boost, Sadiq could be the true difference-maker for the Jets this week. A lot will depend on Wilson's status and how the Jets continue to use Taylor, but if the targets do come his way, Sadiq will need to attack the Bills downfield and wear them down with his sheer athleticism.

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