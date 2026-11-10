Grading the Jets' NFL Trade Deadline: Quiet Day for New York Doesn't Move Needle

The Jets were relatively quiet at the trade deadline compared to the past two years. New York made just one move, sending Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a sixth-round pick. The Jets made headlines at the past two deadlines with the Davante Adams trade and by sending away Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

This year pales in comparison.

New York's inactivity at the deadline was neither good nor bad. They didn't lose much talent, but they also were incapable of boosting an already stacked draft chest. The Jets were holders rather than buyers or sellers, leaving them in limbo as questions linger about job security at the coaching position.

Andre Cisco trade: B+

Gang Green made one trade during the deadline. The move sent safety Cisco to Detroit for a sixth-round pick. It was nothing sexy, but a fair return for a player clearly outside the starting lineup. The Jets were able to flip an expiring contract for a sixth-round pick, which they can use to find safety depth if needed.

Per the league transaction wire, the Jets' compensation in the Andre Cisco trade has been changed to a 2029 sixth-round pick from the Lions. It was previously listed as a 2028 sixth-round pick. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 10, 2026

Cisco and the Jets were clearly not a match made to last more than a season. The veteran safety has played only 191 snaps this season; 168 of those came in the first three weeks. New York got draft value for someone who likely won't be on the team next year.

While it does hurt the depth of the Jets' secondary, this move doesn't affect the team much. Dane Belton and Minkah Fitzpatrick are locked in at the starting safety positions. Barring injury, this trade should be a net positive for New York.

Lack of other activity: C-

New York's leadership is in must-win territory. The Jets are 5-21 in the Aaron Glenn era, and that has come with constant criticism. It makes sense that New York wouldn't make moves with the coaching staff in jeopardy. But with some of the opportunities they have, the lack of selling from the Jets does raise eyebrows.

Will McDonald IV requested a trade, and teams showed interest. The Jets allegedly declined a "significant offer for him", which doesn't make much sense for a player who ranks 60th in snaps played at his position. The edge rusher wanted out, and it seems like the Jets are holding him hostage for a project that looks like it's at the end of its leash.

There was also talk about New York maybe trading Geno Smith.

Smith has been a fine signal-caller for the Jets, but the 36-year-old doesn't seem like the long-term answer at QB. The Jets already seem likely to draft at the position in the 2027 draft. It would have made sense for them to get capital to bolster an important upcoming draft.

New York also declined to trade Breece Hall despite rumors of interest. Braelon Allen took over the offense when Hall was out, and many thought that it would lead to Hall being traded. Instead, the Jets are now looking at a split backfield where both running backs do their best work as primary ball-carriers.

The Jets didn't lose any talent, but they may have held back the talent they do have. Instead of getting rid of a player who doesn't want to be there, an aging quarterback, and a running back who looks to have been eclipsed, the Jets stuck with their guns, which has led them to the cellar of the AFC.

Overall Jets trade deadline grade: C-

The Jets stood pat at the deadline, leaving them where they were: a 2-7 team looking ahead to 2027. It seems Aaron Glenn and company are on their last leg. The Jets didn't get worse, but it does raise the question of what the plan is for the future.

The playoffs seem out of the question, and New York had a chance to amass even more draft capital than they currently hold. Instead, it seems like moves weren't made to protect a head coach with a 5-21 record.

The lack of activity didn't truly hurt or help New York; it just left the Jets in limbo, waiting for the offseason to begin.

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