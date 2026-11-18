The New York Jets may be looking for new blood at safety. Gang Green worked out safeties Sanoussi Kane and Mark Perry, as well as corner Reddy Steward, on Tuesday of Week 11, per ESPN's Richi Cimini. If New York signs one of the DBs they looked at, Malachi Moore may be on the way out.

The 25-year-old has underperformed this season. After the Jets traded Andre Cisco, Moore was thrust into a bigger role and hasn't settled in. He looks like the odd one out among the Jets' contracted players if they were to sign another DB. Either way, the safety needs to step up his performance if he wants to remain in his role with the team.

Poor performance

Moore didn't see much of the field before the Jets traded Cisco, and his Week 10 performance shows why. The safety played 28 snaps in the 31-12 loss against the Buffalo Bills. In those 28 snaps, Moore posted a 28.6 PFF grade. He also allowed a 45-yard touchdown reception late in the third quarter that put Buffalo up by 12.

Moore was a liability for New York, grading last on the defense in the loss. He had a chance to prove himself when New York moved on from Cisco, but it hasn't gone well. With the Jets working out two safeties on Tuesday, the writing may be on the wall if Moore doesn't start to show he can play. As it stands, his performance hasn't been one New York can put on the field if they want to improve a 2-8 record.

Odd one out

If New York signs a new safety, Moore is the easiest to let go. The Jets have Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton playing ahead of him. Those two guys are not going anywhere this season. The only other safety on the roster is rookie VJ Payne, whom the team patiently waited to activate after a bone bruise landed him on the IR. It seems the team believes in Payne enough to wait for him, leaving Moore on the outs.

Moore has experience in front of him and youth behind him; a bad combo if the team is looking to bring in safety help. The safety is also on a fourth-round rookie contract, which makes him easy to move on from. The dead cap hit would be less than $1 million over two seasons if the Jets were to release Moore. New blood on a short, cheap contract may be enticing over two more years of Malachi.

The Jets need more safety help, and it is clear it hasn't been coming from inside the building. With New York working out players at the position, it may spell the end of Malachi Moore's time with the team. Unless he turns it around soon, his performance combined with his contract could leave him searching for a new team.

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