Instant Grade: Jets Trade Safety Andre Cisco to Lions 

With the Jets dropping to 2-7 after Sunday’s 35-12 loss to the Chiefs, it became increasingly clear that New York would be in selling mode heading into Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Breece Hall and Will McDonald IV are viewed as the Jets’ top trade candidates despite claims from head coach Aaron Glenn that the team isn’t interested in trading either player. With Glenn compiling a 5-21 record and New York on the verge of missing the playoffs for the 16th consecutive season, his word doesn’t carry as much weight as it once did.

Instead of Hall or McDonald being the first domino to fall, it was safety Andre Cisco whom the Jets decided to move on from, trading him to the Lions for a 2028 sixth-round pick early Monday afternoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

Trade: Jets are sending S Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2028 6th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Cisco’s on an expiring contract. pic.twitter.com/BkN4GUcl7q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

With the deal now official, let’s take a look at the grade New York deserves for moving on from the six-year veteran.

Instant grade for Jets-Lions Andre Cisco trade: C+

The Jets moving on from Cisco isn’t much of a surprise.

Cisco, 26, was in his second season with the Jets, serving as a backup after losing the starting safety job to Dane Belton in training camp. In nine games (191 defensive snaps), Cisco recorded 23 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Although he was relied on early while Minkah Fitzpatrick missed Weeks 2 and 3 due to a groin injury, Cisco logged just 23 defensive snaps over the last six games and played exclusively on special teams against the Chiefs.

His diminished role, expiring contract and rookie safety VJ Payne’s return made Cisco expendable.

Of course, a sixth-round pick isn’t exactly a significant return, but it’s better than losing Cisco for nothing. Given his lack of involvement on defense, this was likely the best offer general manager Darren Mougey could have received.

Cisco arguably had the worst season of his career in 2025. Although his campaign was cut short by a shoulder injury, he wasn’t great in coverage.

In just 265 coverage snaps, Cisco allowed 14 receptions (17 targets) for 189 yards and three touchdowns, earning a 54.5 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus. He also missed nine tackles, posting an 18.9% missed tackle rate, the highest of his career.

Those struggles, combined with his lack of interceptions, explain why he fell out of the rotation and why the Jets didn’t get a better selection in return.

How Cisco's departure impacts the Jets

For now, his departure opens up an opportunity for Malachi Moore, who has impressed on special teams, and Payne to prove they deserve a spot in the rotation heading into next season. With New York likely to move on from Glenn, both young safeties have a chance to make a strong impression on whoever takes over as head coach in 2027

With the deal settled, New York now has eight picks in the 2028 draft, according to Spotrac. This provides Mougey and the Jets’ brass additional draft capital to either add a developmental player or use it as a trade piece to address other roster needs.