The Jets were active in the 2026 offseason, making 17 free-agent signings, 10 of which came from other teams. These signings were meant to bolster the roster, but the Jets are 2-8 after 10 weeks in 2026, leaving more questions than answers for general manager Darren Mougey.

It is clear what type of team the Jets are 10 weeks into the season. The question is, how did they get there?

With the season more than halfway over, it is a good time to look back at some of the Jets' offseason signings and give them a new grade now that we have a sample size.

Dane Belton, S: B

Dane Belton was signed to a one-year, $4 million contract and has been worth the money. The safety hasn't been perfect, but has performed well. Belton has struggled at times in coverage, but he leads his position with a 91.0 Pro Football Focus run-defense grade. He also ranks first at the position for solo tackles, amassing 60 so far in 2026.

The 25-year-old has been one of New York's most consistent players on the field. The defense has struggled overall, but Belton has been a bright spot on that side of the ball. He's been a stalwart in the box, even if his coverage skills could use some work.

That said, Belton has been one of the best 2026 signings for New York.

Dylan Parham, OG: B

Dylan Parham has been one of the best guards in the league after signing a two-year, $16 million contract with New York. The guard has put up an 82.3 overall grade according to PFF, sixth at the position. So, why is this signing only a B? He has not been able to stay on the field.

Parham missed four weeks after a knee injury knocked him out against Detroit. He injured that same knee in Week 10 against Buffalo and now looks like he'll miss more time. The former Raider has been great when he's on the field, but staying healthy has proven an issue for Parham this season. While he has easily been the best free-agent performer on the field, he just hasn't been on the field enough.

Demario Davis: D

The Jets brought Demario Davis home for the twilight of his career to the tune of two years and $22 million on his contract. The issue is that Davis clearly looks to be nearing the end of his career in the league. The 37-year-old looks his age, ranking dead last at the linebacker position with a 40.0 PFF grade.

It's hard to like much of what Demario Davis has accomplished with the Jets this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the main reasons Davis was brought back was to provide veteran leadership on defense. The issue is that he has been a liability on the field. He's clearly lost a step in coverage, and his 14 missed tackles this season aren't doing New York any favors. Davis will always be a fan favorite in New York, but it is evident his time in the league is coming to an end.

Nahshon Wright: F

If an F- grade existed, that is what this free-agent signing would get.

The Jets signed corner Nahshon Wright to a one-year, $3.5 million contract in the offseason. Wright led his position in interceptions in 2025; in 2026, he has played two snaps. The Jets basically threw money away with this deal, as Wright hasn't played.

The corner was supposed to be a ball hawk who brought an interception threat to a team that has only amassed two in the past two seasons. Instead, he is a $3.5 million check sitting on the bench. New York didn't get value for Wright at the deadline, and it would take a miracle for him to re-sign come this offseason.

Whether he is just not good enough to get on the field or not, wasting money on Wright was the wrong move by the Jets.

Joseph Ossai: D-

The Jets' largest investment in free agency was Joseph Ossai. The edge rusher was signed to a three-year, $36 million contract in the offseason and has not lived up to those expectations. Ossai has played only four games this season and has yet to record a QB pressure, much less a sack.

Few Jets have left more to be desired than Joseph Ossai this season. Is he past the point of no return? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive end has 11 total tackles in 123 snaps, so there is some promise there. Ossai's biggest issue is that he hasn't been able to stay on the field, and when he does play, he is still lacking. New York will hope Ossai improves, as he is on the books for two more years after 2026.

Overall 2026 Jets draft regrade: D+

The Jets didn't swing big in the 2026 offseason, but they did swing a lot. New York made plenty of signings, but few have panned out. It's clear to see the Jets missed on quite a few signings as the team looks to be headed toward another season at the bottom of the NFL.

There are some bright spots, but the overall group of free agents has been a disappointment for New York this year.

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