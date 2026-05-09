Most Concerning Question Mark Jets Face With Rookie D'Angelo Ponds

A lot of attention is on the Jets' youth movement now that the rookie minicamp is officially underway. The annual event opened on Friday, marking the 2026 rookie class's first steps in their respective NFL careers. They're about to get a crash course on what it takes to be a professional football player, with activities including 11-on-11 drills, classroom lessons and even equipment fittings.

The regular season isn't for another four or so months, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start thinking about what the future will hold for the Jets' rookies. Second-round pick D'Angelo Ponds is one of New York's more intriguing prospects, and fans can't wait to see if he can help a Jets secondary that went all of 2025 without an interception.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Ponds's future, but there is also a key reason to be concerned.

D'Angelo Ponds's height will be his biggest question mark

Ponds is an athletic ballhawk who led all cornerbacks in production while ranking fourth in athleticism at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. While that's impressive on paper, it isn't enough to overlook the fact that the former Hoosier measured at just under 5'9", which is on the short side as far as NFL cornerbacks are concerned.

Can D'Angelo Ponds's athleticism make up for his diminutive height? | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ponds's impressive vertical jump (43.5", per NFL Next Gen Stats) makes up for what he lacks in height, but that doesn't mean it'll be a reliable tool all season. The 21-year-old defender has yet to experience the NFL grind, so it won't be surprising if he can't leap as high as normal once his body gets ground down the longer the season goes.

NFL receivers are bigger than the collegiate playmakers that Ponds is used to guarding. The Jets' AFC East rivals have some big-bodied receivers on their roster, which they can use to potentially give Ponds a tough time twice per year.

Patriots: Romeo Doubs (6'2"), Mack Hollins (6'5")

Dolphins: Jalen Tolbert (6'1"), Terrace Marshall Jr. (6'2")

Bills: Keon Coleman (6'3"), Tyrell Shavers (6'4"), Josh Palmer (6'1")

That's without evening mentioning the non-divisional threats that Ponds and the Jets' secondary must deal with. The Packers, Broncos, Chargers and Chiefs all have their fair share of receivers who have enough size to give the ex-Indiana ballhawk a run for his money. His speed and vertical abilities will help, but that doesn't mean that his height won't hold him back at times.

History shows height doesn't always matter

Ponds's height might make him easier to exploit in certain matchups, but that doesn't mean he won't make a positive impact. The NFL has seen various cornerbacks thrive despite being on the short side, leaving hope that the Jets' second-rounder will experience similar success.

For example, the Patriots' Marcus Jones is only 5'8" but has amassed 21 broken-up passes and four interceptions in the last two seasons. The Commanders' Amik Robertson (5'9") might not put up big INT numbers, but he just recorded a career-high 12 defended passes with the Lions last season. The Colts' Mike Hilton (5'9") boasts 56 DPs and 13 INTs since entering the league in 2017.

Shorter veteran CBs like Amik Robertson prove that D'Angelo Ponds can still thrive with the Jets despite his height. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

At the end of the day, it will be up to Ponds to prove that he can have similar success, if not surpass those aforementioned names. The CFP National Championship-winning CB is coming off a rookie season that saw him pace the Big 10 with 11 defended passes. He even had two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown on the first play of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

Ponds will likely be in the mix to challenge Azareye'h Thomas for the No. 2 CB spot opposite Brandon Stephens. In other words, the rookie pass disruptor must have a strong minicamp, OTAs and training camp to stay in contention. He's already giving rookie wideout Omar Cooper Jr. a run for his money.

As you see (Ponds's) size, it's like 'Okay, this ain't nobody you really got to worry about.' But once the pass came on, that's kind of where I really realized it's a lot more difficult than it may look. ... Once I really started to go against him, I was like, 'Okay, this ain't what it looks like.' Omar Cooper Jr. on D'Angelo Ponds

Time will tell if his short stature will become something that Jets fans no longer concern themselves with or will eventually hold him back.