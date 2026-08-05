Why I'm Buying the Early Jets Hype Around Kingsley Enagbare 

If there’s one word to describe the first few training camp practices for the Jets, it would be promising. In nearly every facet, this team already looks night and day better than last year’s group.

While the offense has fared well with Adonai Mitchell, Armand Membou, and Geno Smith standing out, it’s the defensive line that has been the center of attention.

Flashing his elite pass-rush upside by consistently generating pressure in practice, David Bailey has been the biggest winner of training camp. While Bailey has been dominant in the first week, it doesn’t exactly come as a surprise. The second overall pick in this year’s draft entered the NFL with sky-high expectations and is already showing why he was regarded as one of the best defensive prospects in his class.

Rather, the player who has caught my eye the most with his play is Kingsley Enagbare.

Although the former Packer hasn’t necessarily performed at Bailey's level, his strong start has led me to buy the hype that he could be far more impactful than what many expected entering the season.

Kingsley Enagbare’s early camp start should excite Jets fans

Heading into this offseason, improving the defensive line was at the top of the to-do list.

The unit recorded the second-fewest sacks (26) and allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5). To strengthen the group, the Jets signed Enagbare to a one-year contract worth up to $10 million.

Enagbare, 26, spent his first four seasons with the Packers. In his tenure with the Green and Gold, the former 2022 fifth-round selection proved to be a valuable rotational contributor, recording 146 total tackles (25 tackles for loss), 11.5 sacks and 98 pressures.

One of the main reasons New York brought in Enagbare was that he thrives as a run-defender, with ESPN’s Jets insider Rich Cimini noting that the coaching staff “like the way he sets the edge in the run game."

The Jets caught a glimpse of what Kingsley Enagbare can do when they faced the Packers last preseason. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, Enagbare recorded 15 run-stops, tying for 31st among qualifying edge rushers, per Pro Football Focus, and earned a 61 run-defense grade.

While he’s shown the ability to generate pressure, his role was widely viewed as being in early-down situations to help contain the run. But with his performance in last Wednesday’s practice, Enagbare is forcing the coaching staff to consider utilizing him in passing-down situations this season as well.

According to Jets OnSI’s Nick Faria, Enagbare was “unblockable” in practice on Friday, as the former South Carolina Gamecock consistently ended up in the backfield.

David Bailey and Kingsley Enagbare are unblockable right now.



Bailey, in particular, is killing both Membou and Olu.



Cade Klubnik follows that up with a really nice throw in the bucket to Arian Smith who hangs on for a big completion.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) July 30, 2026

With Will McDonald IV remaining relatively quiet through the first week and Joseph Ossai beginning camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, Enagbare’s hot start should encourage Jets fans.

Beyond his on-field ability, Enagbare appears to be a strong culture fit for what New York is building. When asked what appealed to him about joining the Jets, Enagbare emphasized his desire to build a winning culture (h/t SNY Jets), showing that he is embracing the opportunity with Gang Green.

Just the opportunity to change, pretty much change the narrative and create a winning culture and have the league fear us. Kingsley Enagbare, Jets DE

Throughout his career, Enagbare has established himself as a dependable contributor against the run. Now, he’s showing signs of becoming an integral pass-rusher. Entering the prime years of his career, I’m buying the hype around Enagbare.

If his early camp success carries over into this season and provides the Jets six or seven sacks, Enagbare would become much more than just help the run, emerging as one of the team’s most valuable additions and playing a vital role in their pass rush.