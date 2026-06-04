Nahshon Wright’s History vs. AJ Brown Gives Jets a New Worry for Upcoming Season

After becoming the first team in NFL history to finish a season without recording an interception, it was evident that the Jets needed to upgrade their secondary. General manager Darren Mougey did just that, adding five players to the unit.

One of Mougey’s additions to the group was cornerback Nahshon Wright, who recorded five interceptions (including one returned for a touchdown) last year. Despite flashing his valuable ball-hawk ability in his lone year with the Bears, he wasn’t particularly great in coverage.

Wright, 27, allowed 53 receptions (83 targets) for 725 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, earning a 63.4 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus, which ranked 54th among 114 qualified cornerbacks.

Concerns surrounding his play in coverage were heightened once the Patriots officially landed star receiver A.J. Brown on Monday. Unfortunately for the Jets, Wright doesn't exactly have the best track record when covering the AFC East's newest playmaking threat.

Nahshon Wright has struggled to contain A.J. Brown before

As a member of the Bears in 2025, Wright saw plenty of Brown in a Week 13 clash with the Eagles. Much to his dismay, Wright couldn't make a single stop all day, as he allowed receptions on all four targets sent to Brown for 69 yards, a touchdown and two first downs. It was the first time that the veteran CB had to cover the three-time Pro Bowler, making it hard to feel confident moving forward.

The Jets should be worried about how Nahshon Wright struggled to contain A.J. Brown last season. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Brown now set to face the Jets twice a year, New York’s revamped secondary now faces an even more difficult challenge against its divisional rival. Wright’s performance, in particular, will be a deciding factor in this matchup and will ultimately be a key storyline throughout the season.

Nahshon Wright must prove himself in coverage

As we all know, Brown is one of the best receivers in the game. Despite recording the fewest receiving yards since the 2021 season, he still had a productive season, logging 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on an Eagles offense that ranked 23rd in passing yards per game (194.3).

Now, with Brown paired up with Drake Maye and the Patriots’ offense, which finished second in points per game (28.8), they’ll be an even greater challenge to contain. Even without Brown, the Jets struggled to hold up New England’s pass game, allowing a combined 556 passing yards and six passing touchdowns in the two losses.

The Jets' struggles against the Patriots’ air attack are, in large part, why they signed Wright to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. Although he brings inconsistency in coverage, the Jets needed a playmaker at the position more than anything.

With the former Oregon State Beaver in the mix, they now have a ball-hawking threat in the secondary opposite Brandon Stephens. While he is currently competing with Azareye’h Thomas for the starting outside job, Wright is expected to win the CB2 spot and should play a critical role against opposing WR1s and WR2s.

The challenge won’t stop with Brown, as Wright will also line up against Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, and more this season. These matchups will decide if Wright can hold his own against some of the top receivers in the league and his future in New York.

Nahshon Wright could be dealing with some tough coverage assignments in 2026, including the Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Success for Wright will be limiting how many times he’s targeted while also remaining nearly as efficient in takeaways. Wright had seven games where he was targeted six or more times, which is something he cannot replicate this upcoming season.

While this will be a challenging task against Brown, he must at the very least limit his production. Holding him to less than 60 yards and no touchdowns should be the goal, along with forcing Maye to look elsewhere with the ball.

If Wright can do this, it gives the Jets a much-needed boost on the outside and a better chance of beating their bitter rival. Additionally, it could help secure a long-term contract in free agency.

If he doesn't improve in coverage, we should expect New York to depart from Wright and prioritize retooling the secondary once again.