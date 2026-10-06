3 Potential Nahshon Wright Trade Destinations After Jets' Healthy Scratch

When the Jets signed former Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright to a free-agent deal this offseason, the goal was to have him help address a major issue going back to last year.

At the time, New York had failed to record an interception for 17 straight games—an NFL record. Wright, having led all cornerbacks in interceptions last season with five, was thought to be a perfect fit for what the team needed.

Then training camp began.

Wright was beaten out by second-year cornerback AZ Thomas and, over the last two weeks, has been a healthy scratch on the Jets' game-day roster. Gang Green ended their interception drought in Sunday's loss to Chicago, but the inactive list updates have left one basic reality for Wright and the Jets.

They are doomed to separate.

It looks like a split between Nahshon Wright and the Jets is inevitable at this point. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the trade deadline draws closer on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and the better Thomas plays, general manager Darren Mouge would be better served trading Wright for any late-round asset the Jets can get in the 2027 NFL Draft.

And plenty of teams could come calling. Here are the top three trade destinations if the Jets look to move Wright in the coming weeks.

1. Lions

It's not just the Jets' defense that has played poorly in the last few weeks. The Lions have given up over 24 points in each of their four matchups this season. They rank dead last in passing yards allowed, third-worst in passing touchdowns allowed and are the worst unit in points allowed.

The Lions need bodies. They need better corners, with Rock Ya-Sin currently hampered by a hamstring injury.

Enter Wright.

The former Bear knows the NFC North well (two of his five INTs came in divisional games) and could come in and fit with what the Lions want to do defensively. If anything, it makes more sense for Detroit to make a move while the team is still trying to compete for a playoff spot than anything else.

2. Panthers

Not to be outdone, the team that just dominated the Lions on Sunday night could also use some cornerback help. For the Panthers, they are without both of their starting cornerbacks, as Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are on injured reserve.

Wright could come to Carolina and provide a veteran presence to what has become a very young secondary. As the Panthers compete for their second straight NFC South title, the more help in the secondary they can get, the better.

Wright should at least balance the Panthers out.

3. Steelers

Much like Carolina, the Steelers already have starting-caliber cornerbacks. Asante Samuel Jr. and Jalen Ramsey are quality secondary pieces. Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean are also quality role players behind them.

That said, Pittsburgh needs more reinforcements as Ramsey and Samuel are battling injuries.

Wright could give the Black and Yellow a cornerback who is capable of jumping routes and baiting opposing quarterbacks into mistakes. While he does get beat a fair amount, the Steelers just need bodies they can count on right now.

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