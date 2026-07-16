Newest Jets Defensive Centerpiece Given Credit in NFL Top-10 List

The New York Jets had a strong offseason.

Among the many improvements the team made, they infused their ailing defense with quality stars at each level of the unit. All-Pros like safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and linebacker Demario Davis were acquired to raise the ceiling of the once elite group.

But there's another addition who carries respect league wide that was a major acquisition for the organization this year. And he just so happens to solve New York's biggest need over the last few years.

Run defense.

Defensive tackle David Onyemata is 33 years old and has never been to a Pro Bowl. Despite that, he's known as one of the best run defenders in the game, and has a long history of leadership in his 10 years of NFL work.

Finally, he's starting to get recognition for his contributions just in time to aid the Jets in saving their defense.

Onyemata gets praise in league circles

In ESPN's rankings of the top players at each position, Onyemata did not receive a top-10 finish. He wasn't even an honorable mention.

But he did receive votes to put him on the list to begin with.

As of the current run of rankings, he is the only Jets player to have his name listed. A big reason for that, of course, is the fact that he is coming off a season that Pro Football Focus graded as the eighth-best among defensive tackles. His run defense grade was also eighth-best among players at his position as well.

And that is why the Jets were so quick to sign him to a one-year, $10.5 million deal in the offseason. To help stop the run on a unit that has been historically bad in doing so.

"I've played with a lot of guys," linebacker Demario Davis said during OTAs of the defensive tackle. "He's (Onyemata) easily the top five on the best run defenders I've ever played with. He makes a noticeable difference in the game and on our roster."

Onyemata will also have help in that regard. New York acquired nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans in a trade at the NFL Scouting Combine. Sweat's run defense grade was actually fourth-best in football last season.

With the combination of both Onyemata and Sweat, New York's interior isn't just bigger. They are better going into the new season.

And it's clear that NFL teams are starting to notice that.