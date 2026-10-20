Newly Released RB Could Help Jets Continue to Survive Breece Hall's Absence

Although the Jets were a lot more competitive against the Patriots this time around than they were the last time the two divisional opponents squared off last season, they still came up short in a 26-19 loss that dropped them to 2-4 on the season.

While offensive coordinator Frank Reich continues to be one of the biggest letdowns to begin the 2026 season due to an inability to distribute the ball to his best players, third-year running back Braelon Allen has been a bright spot over the last two weeks as RB1 Breece Hall recovers from the right quad injury he suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Lions.

However, while Allen was a stud in the Week 6 loss to the Patriots with 17 carries for 78 yards and two catches for 26 yards, the Jets only had 97 combined rushing yards and provided no balance at all to support Allen's effort. A recent development on Tuesday, though, could present an opportunity for Gang Green to address that issue.

According to ESPN and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, "the Giants are releasing RB Najee Harris."

Source: The #Giants are releasing RB Najee Harris, another RB shakeup. pic.twitter.com/N9C5GIIpeh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2026

While the sixth-year back struggled in just five games with the Giants, with 99 yards on 31 carries and one lost fumble, he could be a complementary option alongside Allen and take some of the load off the third-year RB in Gang Green.

Allen has been good in relief of Hall, but Sunday was the RB1's third consecutive game missed due to injury, and Isaiah Davis has not looked good at all in limited action.

If anything, Harris deserves some attention if the Jets want some more stability in the backfield if Hall's injury keeps him out a little longer.

Najee Harris could give the Jets some strategic advantages

While Harris has not been his usual self since he suffered a torn left Achilles during Week 3 of the 2025 season with the Chargers, this is a player who rushed for at least 1,000 yards and six rushing TDs in his first four NFL seasons with the Steelers, all while never missing a game during that stint.

At 6'1", 232 lbs, Harris would give the Jets another bruising option in the backfield who could step in for short-yardage and goal-line situations. He may only have an average of 3.9 yards per carry throughout his career, but Harris has only committed five total fumbles and is an elite pass-protecting RB.

Given the struggles the offensive line has had giving quarterback Geno Smith enough time in the pocket, Harris could be a huge safety net when a first down needs to be picked up.

Najee Harris could provide the Jets' offense with some extra ball security. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Hall remains out of action, Harris could come in and take at least eight to 10 snaps away from Allen to keep him fresh for the duration of the game. After all, Davis was given an uptick in playing time with seven carries against the Patriots, but he only had 16 yards—a huge disappointment.

New York's grades were all over the place after the frustrating loss to New England, but Allen has already demonstrated why he deserves to remain a key contributor on this offense even when Hall returns to action. His physicality has been on display each week, and it is clear how he fits into the Jets' offense moving forward.

That said, there is no guarantee when Hall will be back. He may return for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, or he may sit out another game or two as he looks to get back to full strength. At the same time, this upcoming stretch at home against the Dolphins and Raiders is a crucial point in the Jets' season, and they could use any help they can get, even if it comes in the form of someone like Harris.

Jets would not have any salary cap strain with Najee Harris

Considering how quiet Harris has been since the Achilles injury last season, his stock has plummeted from what it once was. He was only playing on a one-year, $1.215 million contract (h/t Spotrac) with the Giants, so the Jets could sign him to a team-friendly, low-risk veteran minimum deal if they choose to. They could even sign him to the practice squad.

Regardless of when Hall returns, Harris would give the Jets a three-headed approach in the backfield with no salary cap strain. Davis has already been someone who could be on the trade block, and his lack of production so far backs that up. Hall may also not be 100%, or at least in a more limited role, when he comes back, so having a more proven body to turn to could prove beneficial.

There is no doubt that Allen has earned himself some additional playing time, but there is still no reliable RB3 on this roster through the first six games. Should the Jets look into signing Harris, it could add some insurance in the backfield and provide a complementary approach to give Hall and Allen a breather when the snaps are coming the offense's way.

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