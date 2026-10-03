3 Jets Most Likely to Be on the Trade Block in October

It's hard to fathom that the first month of the 2026 NFL regular season is already in the books, but here we are. The Jets had an up-and-down opening to the new campaign, starting off with what seemed like a season-defining victory, only to follow it up with back-to-back losses to the Packers and Lions.

Although Gang Green has significantly improved compared to last year, it's clear more needs to happen before head coach Aaron Glenn and his squad can be considered legitimate playoff threats. The Jets can take a step towards that by trading away players who no longer fit their vision ahead of the annual NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Whether it's to add another veteran to shore up an area or to add more future draft capital, any good general manager should weigh all potential options. Jets GM Darren Mougey can accomplish that in the coming months; trading away expiring contracts and veterans who no longer fit in should be on the menu if it improves New York's outlook.

Jets on the trade block in October

There's still over a month until the NFL trade deadline, but it's safe to say these three Jets might find themselves on the block before the month is over.

1. Isaiah Davis, RB

New York's backfield is a bit of a mess in Week 4, as star running back Breece Hall is currently battling through a quad injury. But even though the recent 1,000-yard rusher is week-to-week and the RB room can use all the help it can get, don't be surprised if the Jets are open to trading Isaiah Davis away.

The 173rd overall pick of the 2024 draft, Davis has become an afterthought in Gang Green's offense. The South Dakota State product hasn't touched the ball once—either a carry or a reception—in the first three games of the season, nor has he even been on the field for an offensive snap. Davis has been used exclusively on special teams for 56 snaps, putting him on pace for about 318 in 17 games.

For comparison, he played 250 special teams snaps in 16 games last season, while playing an additional 285 on offense.

Isaiah Davis has clearly been phased out of the Jets' offensive plans, potentially opening the door for a trade. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking advantage of a potential uptick in offensive snaps (he can only go up from zero, right?) would certainly help Davis boost his trade value before next month's deadline. Backfields around the NFL will only get more banged up with each passing week, and teams could be desperate to add an experienced runner for depth ahead of the postseason.

Besides, Hall will hopefully be back soon, and New York still has Braelon Allen and Kene Nwangu on the 53-man roster, along with undrafted rookie RB Al-Jay Henderson on the practice squad.

The season hasn't gone well, but Davis has experience (73 carries in 36 career games) and an affordable contract. He carries a $1.1 million cap hit this season and $1.2 million in 2027, per Spotrac, making him a low-cost option for any team willing to use him more than the Jets have.

2. Nahshon Wright, CB

Improving the secondary was a major point of emphasis throughout the Jets' offseason. Mougey & Co. used the trade market, NFL draft and free agency to bolster their defensive back end, with one of the more notable signings being veteran cornerback Nahshon Wright, who recorded eight takeaways (five interceptions, three fumbles) en route to a Pro Bowl appearance with the Bears last season.

That said, it only took three weeks for the Hayward, CA native to emerge as a potential trade candidate.

If you've noticed that you have seen much of Wright this season, chances are you aren't the only one. The veteran CB has become a complete afterthought in Glenn's defensive play-calling, having yet to play a snap on defense in two appearances. On the flip side, he's been used 18 times on special teams, all while Brandon Stephens, AZ Thomas, Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and D'Angelo Ponds cement themselves atop the cornerback pecking order.

It's safe to say that Nahshon Wright's early usage and performance aren't matching what Jets fans hoped to see from him this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He might not have much of a resume this season, but that doesn't mean Wright doesn't have trade value for the Jets to explore. His coverage is far from reliable, but still, it was only last season when he came down with five INTs—including a Pick-6—with the Bears. Recency bias is real, and simply looking at last year's numbers might be enough for a contender lacking in coverage to send a late-round pick New York's way.

Throw in the fact that he's on an affordable one-year contract, and it's safe to say I'd be surprised if Wright is still around in November if he's yet to carve out a defensive role.

3. Will McDonald IV, DE

Last year's Sauce Gardner trade with the Colts showed that the Jets aren't afraid to move on from a recent first-rounder if things aren't working out. Fast forward a year, and Will McDonald IV is another recent Day 1 selection who could find himself traded out of Gotham if things continue the way that they are.

McDonald is seeking a big payday on his next contract after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option ($14.4 million) for the 2027 season. The 27-year-old EDGE has flashed his potential since joining the league and leads Gang Green with 22.5 sacks since 2023, but the issue is that McDonald doesn't perform as consistently as the team needs if he wants a big-time extension.

The 2026 season is a perfect example of this. McDonald seemingly turned the page with a five-pressure performance (h/t Pro Football Focus) after averaging 2.8 per game in 2025, only to follow that up with zero and one in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. He's now on pace for 34 pressures in 17 games, which would be his lowest total since having 12 in 15 games (without a start) as a rookie.

Will McDonald IV might not have much of a future with the Jets if he can't string together consistent performances. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Including Week 4, McDonald has six games left before the trade deadline to strengthen his case for an extension. If he can't and the goose eggs persist, the Jets might want to explore a trade to give both sides a fresh start. They'd only eat $3.5 million in dead money this season without any next year, according to Spotrac, whereas any trade partner would be responsible for all of his $14.4 million in guaranteed cash in 2027.

Given that he's a former first-rounder, has two seasons of team control remaining and had 18.5 sacks in the two previous seasons, McDonald could still fetch the Jets a decent return. New York needs to make serious changes to its pass rush anyways, and turning the page on the Iowa State product would be a start. His departure would also give more opportunities to pass rushers like David Bailey, Joseph Ossai and Braiden McGregor to show Glenn's staff what they can do.

It might not be imminent, but a McDonald trade shouldn't catch anyone off guard if it happens before mid-November.

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