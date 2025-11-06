3 Biggest Storylines Before Jets-Browns Week 10 Matchup
The New York Jets have a football game to be played this upcoming weekend despite the fact that Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams are no longer a part of the franchise.
The biggest storylines around the Jets certainly revolved around the two All-Pros and their trades to the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys, but those are now a thing of the past. New York has to find a way through and there are more things to talk about involving guys still on the team.
With that being said, here are the top storylines to follow ahead of the Jets' Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.
The Jets have a game to play on Sunday
QB Decision
Now, this one really shouldn't be a topic of conversation. Justin Fields has started every game this season that he has been healthy for. Before the Cincinnati Bengals game, it was at least a real topic whether the Jets were going to bench Fields because they did in the second half against the Carolina Panthers the week before. But, the Jets stuck with Fields and he shined in the win over Cincinnati.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't announced the starter, which is why this is even a topic. But, Fields should be considered the heavy favorite to be under center against the Browns.
Wide receiver room
The Jets' wide receiver room certainly is going to look different against the Browns than it did against the Bengals. Garrett Wilson missed the matchup but is practicing this week, which is a good sign of a possible return. On top of this, the Jets just brought in two young receivers in John Metchie III and Adonai Mitchell. Will either get integrated into the offense right away?
How do the Jets handle cornerback?
Gardner isn't the only cornerback who was traded. The Jets also dealt Michael Carter II to the Philadelphia Eagles. With both gone, the Jets are likely to run Brandon Stephens and Azareye'h Thomas outside with Jarvis Brownlee Jr. at nickel, but this is at least worth following.
More NFL: Cowboys Aren't Only Team That Called Jets About Quinnen Williams