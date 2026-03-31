Aaron Glenn Gets Honest About Jets’ Miss With Justin Fields

The New York Jets took a chance on Justin Fields ahead of the 2025 National Football League season, but things didn't work out and the two sides have now moved on.

New York acquired Geno Smith from the Las Vegas Raiders and traded Fields over to the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith is the starter for New York moving forward. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that fact during the annual league meetings throughout the week. Fields is over with Kansas City right now and has a real shot at making an impact on the team as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his way back after tearing his ACL in 2025.

The two sides moved on and Glenn opened up about Fields while speaking to the media on Tuesday, as seen in a clip shared to X by SNY.

The Jets head coach opened up about Justin Fields

Nov 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

"That was a situation that just didn't work out," Glenn said. "I can't sit here and say, 'Listen, I regret.' Because, you know, I think Justin's a really good player and I'll put the fault on me. I didn't do enough to put him in position to be successful and I'm always going to say that. That's my job as the head coach. So, I think he's going to do well in Kansas City.

"I really do. Because he's a good person for one and he's a good player. I think Andy Reid's going to do a good job with him. There were some things that I've learned in making sure, like, 'How do I identify what every player can do and make sure they do a good job?'

Aaron Glenn takes responsibility for Justin Fields' time in New York not working out:



"I put the fault on me - I didn't do enough to put him in position to be successful" pic.twitter.com/WLAIa171CD — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 31, 2026

Fields ended up starting nine games with the Jets after signing a two-year, $40 million deal. Glenn's comments about Fields were honest and candid and the best thing he could say as the team's head coach. Fields is just 27 years old he still has a lot of upside and maybe he'll be able to get back on track over in Kansas City, although he obviously doesn't have a long-term path to playing time over there the second Mahomes gets healthy.

While things didn't go well in New York in 2025, Fields never publicly fired shots at the team and did everything they asked of him. Think about the year before as the Jets split from Aaron Rodgers. The Jets made comments and Rodgers made comments. It was a whole mess. That wasn't the case with Fields in the slightest. Things unfortunately didn't work out. Glenn acknowledged that but from his comments, it doesn't sound like there were hard feelings involved here.

At the end of the day, New York is in a better place right now and so is Fields, despite a tough 2025 season.