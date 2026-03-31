Aaron Glenn Takes Hard Stance on Jets-Ty Simpson Draft Buzz

The New York Jets are heading into the NFL Draft this offseason with a slew of holes left on their roster. But they have a clear draft strategy: Add players who fit head coach Aaron Glenn's vision.

"We look forward to continuing this process of trying to get guys that fit exactly what we're trying to do," Glenn said when discussing the Jets' draft strategy.

The Jets are rebuilding their roster, practically from the ground up. After adding a slew of stars in free agency and on the trade block, the Jets need to be targeting some of the best players available with their four selections across the first two rounds of the NFL draft.

But will they go after a quarterback? The buzz surrounding the Jets and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson has been heating up recently.

Aaron Glenn says Jets won't reach for a quarterback

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson waits to throw during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Glenn took a hard stance on the idea of drafting Simpson.

"If we feel like he's the best player on the board, that's who we draft - we're not trying to reach and grab for guys," Glenn said when talking about Simpson.

Drafting players instead of positions is seemingly a very solid draft strategy. The Jets need a quarterback of the future, but they have Geno Smith at the position right now. They don't need to reach on a quarterback.

If Simpson is available at pick No. 33 or pick No. 44, the Jets could see him as the best player available. But given these comments from Glenn, it's hard to imagine the Jets will select him at pick No. 16.

Jets were still impressed with Ty Simpson during his private workout

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Glenn was still very impressed with Simpson during his private workout with the team earlier this month.

"He's extremely smart, you can tell he works his ass off...he did a good job," Glenn said when talking about Simpson.

Simpson is very talented. In fact, he's become underrated ahead of the NFL draft. But the Jets have too many holes on their roster to be reaching for a quarterback. They can't afford to reach on him with a first-round pick and whiff.

If Simpson, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon are all on the board at pick No. 16, there's almost no chance the Jets will go after Simpson there.