Jets' Sauce Gardner Provides Major Injury Update on Himself
The New York Jets are going to take on the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills on Sunday and superstar cornerback Sauce Gardner will be on the field.
There was a scare earlier in the week as Gardner popped up on the Injury Report. He was mentioned on the Injury Report because of a groin injury. He was limited in practice on Thursday. On Friday, though, the Jets released their latest Injury Report and took Gardner off of it as he was a full participant in practice. Afterward, he spoke briefly about the injury and talked about how his time missed in camp played a role in the groin injury because Week 1 was the most he had played in a while, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.
The New York Jets had a scare this week
"Sauce Gardner said 'I’m going to be good.' Said he was a little sore. He missed time in camp and Sunday was the most he had played in a while," Costello shared.
For all of the chatter about the Jets' defense, one thing that is true is that Gardner was great in the team's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gardner finished the game with two passes defended, two tackles, and allowed just one catch on a bouncing ball.
Gardner shadowed Steelers receiver DK Metcalf for a chunk of the game Week 1 and held him in check when he was on him. The Jets' defense overall didn't have a great day, but Aaron Rodgers had a 39.6 quarterback rating when throwing Gardner's way on Sunday.
With Gardner popping up on the Injury Report, that unsurprisingly led to some nervous chatter on social media. But, it sounds like he's going to be completely alright ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
The Jets will welcome Buffalo to town with kick-off scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. New York enters the matchup 0-1 after its loss against the Steelers. The Bills are 1-0 on the season after a late-game comeback vs. the Baltimore Ravens last week.
