Chiefs Listed As Potential Breece Hall Trade Destination Amid Jets' Struggles

If New York trade Breece Hall, Kansas City could be a logical landing spot

Owen Crisafulli

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) reacts to a play during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) reacts to a play during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Jets find themselves in an interesting spot heading into Week 4 of the 2025 campaign. With a 0-3 record, the Jets desperately need to pick up a win in their upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins, or things could quickly go downhill for them.

Truth be told, for an 0-3 team, New York has several things going their way. While they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills, they very nearly pulled off a pair of upset victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Still, a winless team is a winless team, and if things don't change soon, the Jets could decide to sell off some spare pieces on the trade market. One name who keeps popping up in trade rumors is star running back Breece Hall, with the Kansas City Chiefs recently being floated as a potential landing spot for him.

Jets linked to potential Chiefs, Breece Hall trade

New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back Breece Hall
Sep 21, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) hands off to running back Breece Hall (20) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I’ve heard names like De’Von Achane, Breece Hall, and Alvin Kamara come up for the Chiefs quite a bit when discussing running back targets," Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports recently reported.

Hall's contract is up at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if the Jets want to hand him a new long-term deal. With holes at several other spots on their roster, and Braelon Allen working behind him, New York could opt to trade him before potentially losing him for nothing over the offseason.

The Chiefs certainly could use some extra playmakers on offense, especially at running back. The duo of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt haven't had much success to begin the season, and a guy like Hall could help open things up for K.C., both on the ground and in the air as a receiver.

New York would likely have to lose several more games in order to consider trading Hall, and for the time being. Kansas City hasn't shown much interest in trading for more help on offense. Things change quickly in the NFL, though, and it would make sense if these two sides eventually hit the negotiating table to discuss a potential deal here.

Owen Crisafulli
OWEN CRISAFULLI

Owen Crisafulli is a contributor for the OnSI network. In addition to writing for OnSI, Owen works as a Content Producer for More Views Media. His work has also appeared on NESN, ClutchPoints, The Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Basketball Network, and FanSided, where he shared his insights on a variety of sports topics primarily surrounding the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

