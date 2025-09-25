Chiefs Listed As Potential Breece Hall Trade Destination Amid Jets' Struggles
The New York Jets find themselves in an interesting spot heading into Week 4 of the 2025 campaign. With a 0-3 record, the Jets desperately need to pick up a win in their upcoming matchup against the Miami Dolphins, or things could quickly go downhill for them.
Truth be told, for an 0-3 team, New York has several things going their way. While they got blown out by the Buffalo Bills, they very nearly pulled off a pair of upset victories over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Still, a winless team is a winless team, and if things don't change soon, the Jets could decide to sell off some spare pieces on the trade market. One name who keeps popping up in trade rumors is star running back Breece Hall, with the Kansas City Chiefs recently being floated as a potential landing spot for him.
Jets linked to potential Chiefs, Breece Hall trade
"I’ve heard names like De’Von Achane, Breece Hall, and Alvin Kamara come up for the Chiefs quite a bit when discussing running back targets," Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports recently reported.
Hall's contract is up at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen if the Jets want to hand him a new long-term deal. With holes at several other spots on their roster, and Braelon Allen working behind him, New York could opt to trade him before potentially losing him for nothing over the offseason.
The Chiefs certainly could use some extra playmakers on offense, especially at running back. The duo of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt haven't had much success to begin the season, and a guy like Hall could help open things up for K.C., both on the ground and in the air as a receiver.
New York would likely have to lose several more games in order to consider trading Hall, and for the time being. Kansas City hasn't shown much interest in trading for more help on offense. Things change quickly in the NFL, though, and it would make sense if these two sides eventually hit the negotiating table to discuss a potential deal here.
