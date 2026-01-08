Jets Get Early Update In Breece Hall Sweepstakes

The New York Jets have an intriguing opportunity ahead of them this offseason.

That's obviously an interesting, to say the least, thing to say after the Jets went 3-14 in the regular season, but it's the truth. The Jets are going to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 2, No. 16, and No. 33 picks. You can't really ask for much more there. On top of this, the Jets have over $66 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap.

If the Jets play their cards right, they could add some significant talent this offseason. That will be the talk of the offseason, but there's an internal piece worth watching as well: Breece Hall. He topped 1,000 rushing yards this season and is arguably the top running back who is a pending free agent. Bringing Hall back should be a priority. Earlier in the week, Jets general manager Darren Mougey was asked about Hall and noted that he is a "good player" and the team wants as many good players back as possible.

Will the Jets retain Breece Hall?

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided a brief look at his market and noted that it will be strong and Hall could be on his way to being paid like a top-10 running back in football.

"Latest on whether they will re-sign running back Breece Hall: He is poised for top-10 running back money after posting his first 1,000-yard season," Fowler wrote. "While the Jets could work to extend his contract, his market will be strong and too many teams need an impact back. He would be the best running back in free agency if he's available."

Fortunately for the Jets, they have the tools to try to keep him in town despite the high level of competition that Fowler seemingly alluded to.

Spotrac currently has his projected market value at just over $41 million across four seasons. That's a fair value and is one that the Jets could fit within their salary cap space. If the two sides don't agree, the Jets could just use the franchise tag to keep him around. That won't be a topic that gets much steam until February and March, though.

