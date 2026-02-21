NFL Draft Expert Lays Out Long-Term QB Plan for Jets

The New York Jets have a hole in the quarterback room that needs to be filled, but NFL Network's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah made the case for the franchise to avoid the position in the upcoming draft while holding his annual pre-NFL Scouting Combine conference call.

"Those are a couple guys I'd be curious about taking a flyer on for a year if you can trade a mid-round pick," Jeremiah said of Tanner McKee and Davis Mills. "I don't think I would lean in the direction of the draft for their quarterback this year. I think they will be all in for that next year. ...

"If you go into next year with a bunch of picks, and your offensive and defensive lines are in good shape, and you can find your quarterback of the future at that point in time, I think that's the right way to go. Who knows, maybe you hit the lottery on one of these younger veterans you could try to get."

What are the Jets going to do at QB?

The 2026 NFL Draft class is viewed as weak from a quarterback perspective. Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. After Mendoza, it's anyone's guess who could go next. Ty Simpson seems like the most likely option.

But there aren't any guarantees, that's for sure. Arguably, the best path forward would be some sort of veteran bridge option for 2027. The Jets have three first-round picks in the 2027 National Football League Draft. That draft class is already projected to be loaded from a quarterback perspective.

At quarterback, we could see guys like Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Brendan Sorsby, Julian Sayin, DJ Lagway, LaNorris Sellers, Jayden Maiava and Aidan Chiles available. This year there is one intriguing quarterback prospect while next year there's a handful.

The Jets need to sort out the room. There's no denying that fact. But the Jets shouldn't just select a quarterback this year just to do it, unless someone blows New York away.

