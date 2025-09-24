Garret Wilson Is On A Historic Run For New York Jets
The New York Jets are 0-3 on the season, but it already looks like the team made the right choice investing in receiver Garrett Wilson with a long-term contract extension.
Wilson has had a dominant start to the season despite the three losses. Through three games, Wilson has 21 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns. That's a pace of 119 catches, just over 1,297 receiving yards, and over 11 touchdowns. Right now, Wilsons' career-highs are 101 catches, 1,104 yards, and seven touchdowns, which all were set last year in 2024.
The New York Jets are getting some history from Garrett Wilson
Right now, the record for catches in a season for the Jets is 109 set by Brandon Marshall back in 2015. Marshall also has the record for receiving yards in a season at 1,502 and touchdowns in a season at 14. Wilson isn't on pace to top the yards or touchdown records, but is on pace to easily clear the receptions record, which just shows how dependable he has become in this passing game.
In fact, he's already moving up the Jets' all-time receptions leaderboard. The team shared Week 3 that Wilson hauled in his 300th reception, which made him the 14th player in team history to reach this milestone.
Wilson finished Week 3 at the 300 reception total. He could climb even higher Week 4. Keyshawn Johnson and Richie Anderson are just ahead of Wilson at 305. Rob Moore is at No. 11 with 306. George Sauer is at No. 10 with 309. If Wilson has 10 catches Week 4, he will have the 10th-most receptions by any receiver in Jets history.
If he can continue on the pace that he has been on and reach 119 catches on the season, that would put him all the way up to No. 7 on the Jets' leaderboards. Don Maynard has the record for most receptions in Jets history at 627. With the way that Wilson has played to begin his career, he absolutely could pass this number by the end of his extension barring good health and playing out the deal.
It just goes to show that the Jets have a historic run on their hands.
